Germany Launches World’s 1st Hydrogen-Powered Train

| September 20, 2018

Germany has rolled out the world’s first hydrogen-powered train, signaling the start of a push to challenge the might of polluting diesel trains with costlier but more eco-friendly technology. The two Coradia it trains were built by French train-maker firm Alstom. It started operating on a 100 km (62-mile) route between Cuxhaven, Bremerhaven, Bremervoerde, and Buxtehude in northern Germany.

