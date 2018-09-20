Germany Launches World’s 1st Hydrogen-Powered Train
Germany has rolled out the world’s first hydrogen-powered train, signaling the start of a push to challenge the might of polluting diesel trains with costlier but more eco-friendly technology. The two Coradia it trains were built by French train-maker firm Alstom. It started operating on a 100 km (62-mile) route between Cuxhaven, Bremerhaven, Bremervoerde, and Buxtehude in northern Germany.
