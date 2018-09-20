Indonesia Switchgear Market (2017-2023)-6Wresearch

|

Market Forecast By Voltage (Low Voltage ( 24 kV)), By Insulation (Medium Voltage (AIS, GIS and Others), High Voltage (AIS, GIS and Others)), By Types (Low Voltage (MCB, MCCB, C&R, ACB, COS and Others), Medium Voltage (ISG, OSG and Others)), By Verticals (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Power Utilities and Infrastructure & Transportation), By Regions (Java, Sumatra, Kalimantan, Sulawesi, Papua – Kep. Maluku and Bali – Nusa Tenggara) and Competitive Landscape

Expanding power transmission and distribution network, plans to improve national electrification rate along with ambitious infrastructure projects to boost the economy are some of the key factors responsible for the growth of switchgear market in Indonesia. Further, Government initiatives like the One Million Houses Programme and 35 GW Power Programme are also expected to drive the growth of Indonesian switchgear market during the forecast period.

According to 6Wresearch, Indonesian switchgear market is projected to reach $317.3 Million by 2023. According to the National Energy Policy 2014, Dewan Eenrgi Nasional (DEN) plans to increase the share of new and renewable energy sources in the national energy mix to at least 23% by 2025. The same is stated in Electricity Supply Business Plan (RUPTL 2016). The overall switchgear market is dominated by low voltage segment. In the medium voltage segment, AIS has the majority revenue share while GIS is anticipated to gain market share in the future.

Download Sample Pages@ https://www.6wresearch.com/market-reports/indonesia-switchgear-market-2017-2023-forecast-by-voltage-insulation-types-verticals-regions-competitive-landscape.html

The region of Java had the largest market share in-terms of revenues in 2016. During 2017-23, the regions of Java and Sumatra are expected to maintain their dominance in market as a large number of real estate projects are either under construction or in planning stage in these regions.

The report comprehensively covers the Indonesian Switchgear Market by voltage, insulation, types, verticals and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas, market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Key Highlights of the Report

• Historical Data of Global Switchgear Market Revenues for the Period 2015-2016

• Market Size & Forecast of Global Switchgear Market Revenues until 2020

• Historical Data of Indonesia Switchgear Market Revenues for the Period 2014-2016

• Market Size & Forecast of Indonesia Switchgear Market Revenues Market until 2023

• Historical Data of Indonesia Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues for the Period 2014-2016

• Market Size & Forecast of Indonesia Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues until 2023

• Historical Data of Indonesia Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues & Volume for the Period 2012-2016

• Market Size & Forecast of Indonesia Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues & Volume until 2023

• Historical Data of Indonesia High Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues & Volume for the Period 2014-2016

• Market Size & Forecast of Indonesia High Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues & Volume until 2023

• Historical Data of Indonesia Switchgear Market Revenues for the Period 2014-2016, By Verticals

• Market Size & Forecast of Indonesia Switchgear Market Revenues until 2023, By Verticals

• Historical & Forecast Data of Indonesia Switchgear Regional Market Revenues for the Period 2014-2023

• Market Drivers and Restraints

• Market Trends and Developments

• Players Market Share and Competitive Landscape

• Company Profiles

• Strategic Pointers

Markets Covered

The report provides detailed analysis of the following market segments:

• By Voltage

o Low Voltage ( 24 kV)

• By Insulation

o Medium Voltage

■ AIS

■ GIS

■ Others

o High Voltage

■ AIS

■ GIS

■ Others

• By Types

o Low Voltage

■ MCB

■ MCCB

■ C&R

■ ACB

■ COS

■ Others

o Medium Voltage

■ ISG

■ OSG

■ Others

• By Verticals

o Residential

o Commercial

o Industrial

o Power Utilities

o Infrastructure & Transportation

• By Regions

o Java

o Sumatra

o Kalimantan

o Sulawesi

o Papua – Kep. Maluku

o Bali – Nusa Tenggara

Table Of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction

2.1 Report Description

2.2 Key Highlights of The Report

2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Assumptions

3 Global Switchgear Market Overview

3.1 Global Switchgear Market Revenues (2015-2020F)

3.2 Global Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Regions (2016)

4 Indonesia Power Sector Outlook

4.1 Indonesia Power Sector Overview

4.2 Indonesia Transmission & Distribution Sector Overview

5 Indonesia Switchgear Market Overview

5.1 Indonesia Switchgear Market Revenues (2016 & 2023F)

5.2 Indonesia Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Voltage (2016 & 2023F)

5.3 Indonesia Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Verticals (2016 & 2023F)

5.4 Indonesia Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Regions (2016 & 2023F)

5.5 Indonesia Switchgear Market Industry Life Cycle (2016)

5.6 Indonesia Switchgear Market Porter’s Five Forces (2016)

6 Indonesia Switchgear Market Dynamics

6.1 Impact Analysis

6.2 Market Drivers

6.3 Market Restraints

7 Indonesia Switchgear Market Trends

7.1 Increasing Penetration of Gas Insulated Switchgears

7.2 Epoxy-Covered Bus Bars

8 Indonesia Low Voltage (< 1kV) Switchgear Market Overview

8.1 Indonesia Low Voltage (< 1kV) Switchgear Market Revenues (2014-2023F)

8.2 Indonesia Low Voltage (< 1kV) Switchgear Market Revenues, By Types

8.2.1 Indonesia Low Voltage (< 1kV) Switchgear Market Revenues, By Types (2014-2016)

8.2.2 Indonesia Low Voltage (< 1kV) Switchgear Market Revenues, By Types (2017E-2023F)

8.3 Indonesia Low Voltage (< 1kV) Switchgear Market Revenues, By Verticals

8.3.1 Indonesia Low Voltage (< 1kV) Switchgear Market Revenues, By Verticals (2014-2016)

8.3.2 Indonesia Low Voltage ( 24kV) Switchgear Market Overview

10.1 Indonesia High Voltage (> 24kV) Switchgear Market Revenues (2014-2023F)

10.2 Indonesia High Voltage (> 24kV) Switchgear Market Volume (2014-2023F)

10.3 Indonesia High Voltage (> 24kV) Switchgear Market Revenues/Volume, By Insulation

10.3.1 Indonesia High Voltage (> 24kV) AIS Market Revenues/Volume (2014-2023F)

10.3.2 Indonesia High Voltage (> 24kV) GIS Market Revenues/Volume (2014-2023F)

10.3.3 Indonesia High Voltage (> 24kV) Others Market Revenues/Volume (2014-2023F)

10.4 Indonesia High Voltage (> 24kV) Switchgear Market Revenues, By Verticals

10.4.1 Indonesia High Voltage (> 24kV) Switchgear Market Revenues, By Verticals (2014-2016)

10.4.2 Indonesia High Voltage (> 24kV) Switchgear Market Revenues, By Verticals (2017E-2023F)

11 Indonesia Switchgear Market Overview, By Verticals

11.1 Indonesia Residential Switchgear Market Revenues (2014-2023F)

11.2 Indonesia Industrial Switchgear Market Revenues (2014-2023F)

11.3 Indonesia Infrastructure & Transportation Switchgear Market Revenues (2014-2023F)

11.4 Indonesia Commercial Switchgear Market Revenues (2014-2023F)

11.5 Indonesia Power Utilities Switchgear Market Revenues (2014-2023F)

12 Indonesia Switchgear Market Overview, By Regions

12.1 Indonesia Switchgear Market Revenues, By Regions

13 Indonesia Switchgear Market Opportunity Assessment

13.1 Indonesia Switchgear Market Opportunity Assessment, By Regions

13.2 Indonesia Switchgear Market Opportunity Assessment, By Verticals

14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Indonesia Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2016

14.2 Competitive Benchmarking, By Voltage

15 Company Profiles

15.1 PT. ABB Sakti Industri

15.2 PT. Siemens Indonesia

15.3 PT. Schneider Electric Indonesia

15.4 PT. General Electric Services Indonesia

15.5 PT. Tamco Indonesia (PTTI)

15.6 PT. Fuji Electric Indonesia

15.7 PT. Hitachi Asia Indonesia

15.8 PT. Mitsubishi Electric Indonesia

15.9 PT. Legrand Indonesia

15.10 PT. Crompton Prima Switchgear Indonesia

16 Key Strategic Pointers

17 Disclaimer

List of Figures

1 Global Switchgear Market Revenues, 2015-2022F ($ Billion)

2 Global Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Region, 2016

3 Indonesia Year-Wise Split of Coal Electricity Generation, 2016-2025F (TWh)

4 Indonesia Year-Wise Split of Liquefied Natural Gas Electricity Generation, 2016-2025F (TWh)

5 Indonesia Year-Wise Split of Hydro Electricity Generation, 2016-2025F (TWh)

6 Indonesia Year-Wise Split of Geothermal Electricity Generation, 2016-2025F (TWh)

7 Transmission Lines Network in Indonesia (kmc)

8 Indonesia Switchgear Market Revenues, 2014-2023F ($ Million)

9 Indonesia Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Voltage, 2016

10 Indonesia Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Voltage, 2023F

11 Indonesia Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Verticals, 2016

12 Indonesia Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Verticals 2023F

13 Indonesia Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Regions, 2016 & 2023F

14 Indonesia Switchgear Market Industry Life Cycle

15 Indonesia Switchgear Market Porter’s Five Forces

16 Electrification Ratio in Indonesia

17 Indonesia Installed Power Generation Capacity (GW)

18 Number of New Houses Built in Indonesia

19 Indonesia Energy Mix

20 Indonesia Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, 2014-2023F ($ Million)

21 Indonesia Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, 2014-2023F ($ Million)

22 Indonesia Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Volume , 2014-2023F (Units)

23 Indonesia Medium Voltage AIS Market Revenues, 2014-2023F ($ Million)

24 Indonesia Medium Voltage AIS Market Volume, 2014-2023F (Units)

25 Indonesia Medium Voltage GIS Market Revenues, 2014-2023F ($ Million)

26 Indonesia Medium Voltage GIS Market Volume, 2014-2023F (Units)

27 Indonesia Medium Voltage Other Insulated Switchgear Market Revenues, 2014-2023F ($ Million)

28 Indonesia Medium Voltage Other Insulated Switchgear Market Volume, 2014-2023F (Units)

29 Indonesia High Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, 2014-2023F ($ Million)

30 Indonesia High Voltage Switchgear Market Volume, 2014-2023F (Units)

31 Indonesia High Voltage AIS Market Revenues, 2014-2023F ($ Million)

32 Indonesia High Voltage AIS Market Volume, 2014-2023F (Units)

33 Indonesia High Voltage GIS Market Revenues, 2014-2023F ($ Million)

34 Indonesia High Voltage GIS Market Volume, 2014-2023F (Hundred Units)

35 Indonesia High Voltage Other Insulated Switchgear Market Revenues, 2014-2023F ($ Million)

36 Indonesia High Voltage Other Insulated Switchgear Market Volume, 2014-2023F (Units )

37 Indonesia Residential Switchgear Market Revenues, 2014-2023F ($ Million)

38 Indonesia Industrial Switchgear Market Revenues, 2014-2023F ($ Million)

39 Indonesia Infrastructure & Transportation Switchgear Market Revenues, 2014-2023F ($ Million)

40 Indonesia Infrastructure & Transportation Sector Projects (Contd.)

41 Indonesia Commercial Switchgear Market Revenues, 2014-2023F ($ Million)

42 Indonesia Power Utilities Switchgear Market Revenues, 2014-2023F ($ Million)

43 Indonesia Switchgear Market Revenues, By Regions, 2014-2023 ($ Million)

44 Indonesia New Power Plant Projects During 2015-2019 ($ Million)

45 Indonesia Switchgear Opportunity Assessment, By Region

46 Indonesia Switchgear Opportunity Assessment, By Verticals

47 Indonesia Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2016

List of Tables

1 Indonesia Major Real Estate Construction Projects

2 Indonesia Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Type, 2014-2016 ($ Million)

3 Indonesia Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Type, 2017E-2023F ($ Million)

4 Indonesia Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Verticals, 2014-2016 ( $ Million)

5 Indonesia Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Verticals, 2017E-2023F ($ Million)

6 Indonesia Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Type, 2014-2023F ($ Million)

7 Indonesia Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Verticals, 2014-2016 ($ Million)

8 Indonesia Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Verticals, 2017E-2023F ($ Million)

9 Indonesia High Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Verticals 2014-2016 ($ Million)

10 Indonesia High Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Verticals, 2017E-2023F ($ Million)

11 Indonesia Upcoming Residential Projects

12 Indonesia Upcoming Residential Projects (Contd.)

13 Indonesia Upcoming Office Projects

14 Indonesia Upcoming Shopping Centre Projects

15 Indonesia Upcoming Hotel Projects

16 Indonesia Upcoming Coal Power Plants

17 Investment Required for 35,000 MW Power Projects During 2015-19 ($ Billion)

Download Sample Pages@ https://www.6wresearch.com/market-reports/indonesia-switchgear-market-2017-2023-forecast-by-voltage-insulation-types-verticals-regions-competitive-landscape.html

Related Topics -Myanmar Switchgear Market (2018-2024): Market Forecast By Voltage (Low Voltage ( 36 kV)), By Insulation (Medium Voltage (AIS, GIS and Others) and High Voltage (AIS, GIS and Others)), By Types (Low Voltage (MCB, MCCB, C&R, ACB, COS and Others) and Medium Voltage (ISG, OSG and Others)), By Verticals (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Power Utilities and Others), By Regions (Northern and Southern) and Competitive Landscape

ABOUT US

6Wresearch is the premier, one stop market intelligence and advisory center, known for its best in class business research and consulting activity. We provide industry research reports and consulting service across different industries and geographies which provide industry players an in-depth coverage and help them in decision making before investing or enter into a particular geography.

For Further details, please contact:

Email Us: sales@6wresearch.com

Call Now: +91-11-430-24-30