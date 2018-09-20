NIDM INDIA

|

Have you Googled your company’s products or services lately? Do you know where you rank on Google’s search engine results pages (SERPs)? If you’re seeing your competitors instead of your company on the first page or two, potential customers are probably having difficulty finding you. Still, with a little effort, and some smart search engine optimization (SEO), you can capture these lost opportunities by ranking higher on the SERPs.

The importance of SEO is clear: 73% of all Americans use search engines, according to a March 2012 Pew Internet report; and an estimated 75% of Internet users don’t scroll beyond the first page of SERP results.

SEO can seem a little mysterious to business owners. Many know that SEO can mean the difference between whether or not a website shows up in Google's SERPs. However, not every business owner or marketing manager knows how to improve SEO to make sure their company appears on the all-important first page of Google's results.