Tax Help MD Founder, Tax Attorney and Radio Personality Announces Free Consultations

|

West Palm Beach, FL (September 20, 2018) – For the majority of Americans, just thinking about tax can send them into a panic. Tax Help MD founder and star of the Tax Doctor radio show, is offering individuals free consultations. Those who schedule an appointment will receive a guaranteed free 15-minute personal interview with the tax attorney.

Tax Help MD offers an extensive array of tax services and help encompassing garnishments, payment plans, and filing of delinquent tax returns. The firm’s tax experts can stop enforced collections, get client tax situations under control, and help them with any aspect of their tax problems. The firm assists with payroll issues, audit representation, and revenue officer assistance.

The firm can ascertain if clients qualify for the IRS Fresh Start Program, it can help taxpayers avoid liens on their property. The firm ascertains that the client is eligible to pay his/her debt through installment payments, or settle his/her tax debt for less than the full amount owed. The company is cognizant of all the program’s requirements, specifications, and paperwork that must be filed.

An IRS wage garnishment can leave very little money for families to live on and can account for half of a person’s weekly income, depending on the amount that’s owed. It’s possible to work with the IRS to establish a payment plan, providing the individual knows what forms must be filed and the deadlines for doing so. Tax Help MD has multiple options that it can utilize to help clients retain a larger part of their weekly income.

IRS payment plans provide an opportunity to pay off past taxes and there are short-term and long-term options. The IRS has specific rules governing how the amounts can be paid and fees that will be assessed. Tax Help MD helps individual taxpayers and business owners understand their options and if a client’s circumstances change, the firm can assist with restructuring or reinstating a payment plan, along with filing for waivers.

The free consultations offered by Tax Help MD provides individuals, families and business owners with the expert help they need to file their taxes, assist with multiple tax issues, and establish an IRS payment plan. Mr. Dean is a nationally recognized tax attorney that has helped thousands of individuals, entrepreneurs and business owners resolve their tax problems and to go on with their lives.

