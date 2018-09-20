United States Substation Monitor System Market Share and Growth Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

|

20th September 2018 – United States Substation Monitor System Market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the upcoming period. Monitoring of substation is an important task and provides consistent power supply to end-users. Transmission and distribution substations supply electric power to different loads depending on the end-users and voltage levels. Substation monitor system, as the name suggests, monitors specified parameters such as frequency, current, power factor, voltage, and temperature.

Substation monitor system consists of different equipment such as transformer, circuit breaker, APFC panels, and relays. Also, this system consists of three main units such as load & measurement system, data processing & transmitter unit and receiver & PC display unit.

Access Substation Monitor System Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/united-states-substation-monitor-system-market

The factors responsible for the growth of United States substation monitor system market are product launches & developments, development strategies implemented by the players operating in the substation monitoring system such as agreements & contracts, expansions, partnerships and the growing demand for reduction in transmission & distribution losses.

Another factors include need for increasing the government support, aging infrastructure, improving IoT based communication network, and development in the IEC 61850 standard to enable interoperability between IEDs. However, high capital expenditure for installations of wireless sensor networks and rising cost of installations of IEDs in substation are negatively impact the market growth of substation monitoring system industry. United States substation monitor system industry is categorized based on component, communication technology, sector, end-user application and geography. Based on component, the market is segmented into hardware and software.

The segment “hardware” is sub-divided into smart sensors, cameras, distribution network feeders, microcontrollers and intelligent electronic devices (IEDs). Also, the segment “intelligent electronic devices (IEDs)” is classified as relay devices, transformers, circuit breakers, controllers and switches. Similarly, the “software” segment is classified as production management, asset management and performance management.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

ABB

Siemens

General Electric

Schneider Electric

Honeywell

Emerson Electric

Eaton

Crompton Greaves

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories

Novatech

Sentient Energy

Cadillac Automation and Controls

Tekvel

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Wired

Wireless

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Oil & Gas

Steel

Utility

Mining

Transportation

Request a Sample Copy of Substation Monitor System Market Report @

https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/united-states-substation-monitor-system-market/request-sample

Geographically, this report splits the United States market into seven regions:

The West

Southwest

The Middle Atlantic

New England

The South

The Midwest

with sales (volume), revenue (value), market share and growth rate of Substation Monitor System in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast).

Visit Our Blog @ https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com