Vancouver Based Automotive Business Getting Comfortable With Luxury Segment Of The Industry

| September 20, 2018

CarsAndCars.ca has been a media promoter of a major luxury cars event in Vancouver

The thousands of daily visitors of the CarsAndCars.ca had the chance to learn about a luxury cars event in Vancouver from their favorite online automotive marketplace.

On September 2018, famous luxury brands displayed their most recent and amazing cars on VanDusen Botanical Garden in Vancouver, Canada. CarsAndCars.ca representatives were invited to the Media Roll-In event. That was a preview held a day before the show for the registered media and press only.

The great online car shopping experience on CarsAndCars.ca is completed by a rich selection of well documented and creatively realized pictures produced with this occasion.

