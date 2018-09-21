Battery Recycling Market List of Data Sources, Abbreviations, Executive Summary Forecast 2014-2025

|

21 Sep 2018: The global Battery Recycling Market size was valued at USD 8.74 billion in 2016 and is anticipated to reach USD 21.04 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 10.4%. Stringent government regulations coupled with a progressive environment to pursue factors related to reduction in emission of formidable greenhouse gases and compliance with environmental protection and conservation is proving to be a growing impetus for battery recycling market. Spent batteries pose immense health hazards and impair the ecosystem significantly and coupled with government recognizing the need for implementing initiatives in order to recycle batteries are constructive drivers to the market. Successful JV’s between profitable ventures and NGO’s in collaboration with leading automobile manufacturers has boosted the battery recycling market.

Battery recycles market still being in nascent stage and giving leverage to technological advancements comprising new entrants and small players descending on the market with high capital investments notwithstanding, market is surging forward thanks to growing incentives from government and environmental institutions. Mergers and Acquisitions (M and A) have also incremented sales forecasting impressive sales figures with concurrent business expansions leading to satisfied customers. Restraints, owing to ignorance of discerning populace in relation to battery recycling and environmental constraints with regard to battery disposal exists, with the awareness level of industries continuing to be strong thanks to the application of recycled battery in electronics and automotive sectors. Based on battery source, Battery recycling market is segmented into automotive, electronic appliance and others.

Based on chemistry, battery recycling market is segmented into lithium ion, lead acid and Nickel Cadmium (Ni-Cd). Based on end-use, the classification comprises extraction of material, repackaging, reuse and second life, disposal. Region-wise segmentation includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA and Latin America. The automotive sector in battery recycling market continues to enjoy wide popularity in the spent battery source segment during the forecast period and hence is a confirmed market leader in the battery recycling market. A proportionately high figure of lead acid batteries conventionally employed in vehicles and displaying a pre-disposition towards the recycling industry has given rise to battery recycling market which has boosted the market.

As a news article dated Jul 2016 puts, a record 7.3 million pounds worth of single use and rechargeable batteries have been recycled in 2016. This corresponds to an excess of 115 million batteries being diverted from Canadian and U.S landfills and being put to recycle over the past 20 years. As news article dated Mar 2016 puts in print, the actual amount of waste batteries collected in 2015 exceeded 14,879 tons and a significant drop is observed in last quarter of the year totaling 4,022 tons. The amount noticed was in a ratio of 2507 tons for lead acid batteries to 125 tons with Ni-Cd batteries.

The news also lets out that recycling target can be attached to only portable batteries and UK has significantly raised the portability bar to 4Kg and in accordance with this stipulation, waste batteries weighing more than 4Kg cannot be termed as portable. The key industry players include battery Solutions LLC, Call2Recycle, Inc., EastPenn Manufacturing Co, EnerSys, Exide Technologies, G and P Batteries, Gravita India Ltd., Johnson Controls, Inc., Retriev Technologies, Inc., and UmiCore N.V.

