Europe single-use bioprocessing market is expected to reach USD 2.09 Million by 2023

The single-use bioprocessing system is a device used in biopharmaceutical development and production processes. These procedures made production efficient. These devices are used in various techniques, such as blending, filtration, biopharmaceutical purification, upstream expression, storage and product separation. The flexibility of the single-use bioprocessing system allows companies to assemble and store devices as needed. This technology is used throughout the biopharmaceutical production process, from the preparation of buffers or media to the culture of vaccines in bioreactors, through the storage and shipping of biological products.

In the year 2018, the Europe single-use bioprocessing market was valued at USD 0.93 Million, by the year 2023 it is expected to reach USD 2.09 Million with 17.6% CAGR.

Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing adoption of disposable bio processing equipment by pharmaceutical manufacturers, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising investments for R&D, advancement of technology, increased collaborations among pharmaceuticals and biotech industries. However stringent government policies and causing environmental harm due to high usage of plastic are hindering the growth of the market.

Geographic Segmentation

On the basis of region the Europe market is segmented into Germany, U.K, Denmark, Netherlands, France, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe. Germany and U.K are the major countries holding large shares of single-use bio-processing systems market in Europe. They are developed countries and will continue to gain momentum in the future years.

Major companies in the market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher Corporation, GE Healthcare (General Electric Company), Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A, Merck Millipore (Merck Group), 3M Company, Eppendorf AG, Finesse Solutions, Inc., Applikon Biotechnology B.V., and Cesco Bioengineering Co., Ltd.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry by providing the estimations of market potential and forecasts with utmost granularity. Along this, the factors influential in effecting the market dynamics and trends are discussed in detail at the product level. Further, the performance of the market at the regional and country-level is assessed and the prospects with high growth potential are identified and debated.

The key players in the industry are profiled providing insights on their financial performance, market position and growth strategies. Comparative analysis on prime strategically activities of the market players delineating the key developments like mergers & acquisitions, collaborations and an evaluation of the competitive environment within the industry are provided. The report also offers a broad outlook of the market along with recommendations from industry experts on the opportunities for investment activity.

