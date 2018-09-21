Europe Smart Pill Technologies Size is projected to reach USD 1795 Million by 2023.

|

In the year 2018, Europe Smart Pill Technologies Market was valued at USD 811 Million. By the year 2023, it is expected to reach USD 1795 Million at pace of 17.0% CAGR.

Smart pills or Nootropics are the electronic medical devices that include cameras, trackers and sensors. This technology is used to diagnose gastrointestinal disorders such as constipation and gastroparesis. The electronic device can be easily swallowed, which gives a complete evaluation of the gastrointestinal tract. These devices help doctors in real-time patient monitoring with the help of remote control options. Data collected from smart pills includes information such as patient heart rate, time of digestion and body temperature.

Underlying Causes

The growth for Smart Pill Technologies market is driven due to factors like rising prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases, ability to track bodily functions, increasing aging and obese population, growing awareness about gastrointestinal treatment among people, rising demand for minimally invasive techniques, and increasing healthcare expenditure. In addition, advancement of technologies, increasing investment by private organizations, and introduction of advanced technologies like catheter-less pH monitoring, ingestible sensors and wireless capsule is expected to drive the market growth. However, high health risks associated with a smart pill when inserted into the body, high cost of treatments and limited skilled professionals are the restraining factors which is expected to hinder the growth rate for Europe Smart Pill Technologies Market during the forecast period.

Geographic Segmentation:

Based on geography the Europe Smart Pill Technologies market has been primarily divided into United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy and Germany. Europe holds the second position in the Smart Pill Technologies market due to advanced healthcare infrastructure, increasing awareness about GI diseases among patient, increasing adoption of technological developments, and growing geriatric population are the driving factors in this region.

Key Players:

Leading companies for Europe Smart Pill Technologies market are CapsoVision, Inc., Given Imaging, Inc., Medimetrics S.A. de C.V., Olympus Corporation, Bio-Images Research Limited, Novartis, Given Imaging Ltd, Philips Healthcare, Smartpill, Inc., Medtronic, Inc., Pentax Medical Company, Siemens Healthcare, Stryker Corporation, GE Healthcare, Boston Scientific Corporation, IntroMedic Inc., Chongqing Jinshan Science & Technology Group Co. Ltd., and Proteus Digital Health Inc.

