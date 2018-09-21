Main Menu

Global Microfluidics Market Research, Insights and Forecast 2021

This report studies Microfluidics in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.

 

 

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

 

 

Perkinelmer, Inc.

 

Cepheid, Inc.

 

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

 

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

 

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

 

Dickinson

 

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

 

Raindance Technologies

 

Becton

 

Siemens Healthcare

 

Danaher Corporation

 

 

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

 

 

Polymer-Based Microfluidics

 

Glass-Based Microfluidics

 

Silicon-Based Microfluidics

 

Other Materials-Based (Paper & Ceramics) Microfluidics

 


By Application, the market can be split into

 

 

Pharmaceutical Research

 

In Vitro Diagnostics

 

Drug Delivery

By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)

 

 

North America

 

China

 

Europe

 

Southeast Asia

 

Japan

 

India

 


Table of Contents

 

 

Global Microfluidics Market Professional Survey Report 2017

 

1 Industry Overview of Microfluidics

 

1.1 Definition and Specifications of Microfluidics

 

1.1.1 Definition of Microfluidics

 

1.1.2 Specifications of Microfluidics

 

1.2 Classification of Microfluidics

 

1.2.1 Polymer-Based Microfluidics

 

1.2.2 Glass-Based Microfluidics

 

1.2.3 Silicon-Based Microfluidics

 

1.2.4 Other Materials-Based (Paper & Ceramics) Microfluidics

 

1.3 Applications of Microfluidics

 

1.3.1 Pharmaceutical Research

 

1.3.2 In Vitro Diagnostics

 

1.3.3 Drug Delivery

 

 

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Microfluidics

 

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

 

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Microfluidics

 

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Microfluidics

 

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Microfluidics

 

 

3 Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Microfluidics

 

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Microfluidics Major Manufacturers in 2016

 

3.2 Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Microfluidics Major Manufacturers in 2016

 

3.3 R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Microfluidics Major Manufacturers in 2016

 

3.4 Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Microfluidics Major Manufacturers in 2016

 

 

