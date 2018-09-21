Global Quality and Safety Reporting System for Healthcare Market: Global Industry Size, Demand, Trends and 2025 Future Report

|

Quality and Safety

This report focuses on the global Quality and Safety Reporting System for Healthcare status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Quality and Safety Reporting System for Healthcare development in United States, Europe and China.

Healthcare providers are focusing on developing value and quality-based reporting systems to report medical errors efficiently and in real time.

Increasing changes in IT infrastructure for adopting new and advanced technologies to improve safety, quality, and efficiency in the healthcare sector is a factor expected to drive the growth of the quality and safety reporting system for healthcare market.

In 2017, the global Quality and Safety Reporting System for Healthcare market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Quantros

The Patient Safety

Riskonnect

Datix

PowerHealth Solutions

Episource

Binary Fountain

Ventiv Technology

ArroHealth

Advantmed

RadicaLogic Technologies

Talix

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Long-Term Care Centers

Rehabilitation Centers

Clinics

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Quality and Safety Reporting System for Healthcare status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Quality and Safety Reporting System for Healthcare development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Quality and Safety Reporting System for Healthcare are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Quality and Safety Reporting System for Healthcare Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 On-Premise

1.4.3 Cloud-Based

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Quality and Safety Reporting System for Healthcare Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Hospitals

1.5.3 Long-Term Care Centers

1.5.4 Rehabilitation Centers

1.5.5 Clinics

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Quality and Safety Reporting System for Healthcare Market Size

2.2 Quality and Safety Reporting System for Healthcare Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Quality and Safety Reporting System for Healthcare Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)…..Continue

