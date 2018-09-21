Polar Leasing to Demonstrate Outdoor Walk-in Coolers and Freezer Rental Solutions at the 16th Annual IQPC Cold Chain Global Forum September 24-27

|

The Polar Leasing Company to showcase outdoor walk-in cooler, walk-in freezer, and pharmaceutical cold room rental solutions at the 16th Annual IQPC Cold Chain Global Forum. The convention takes place September 24-27 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Fort Wayne, IN – The Polar Leasing Company (http://polarleasing.com/) announces that company representative Jimmy Kollmer will be in attendance for the 16th Annual IQPC Cold Chain Global Forum. The event runs from September 24-27 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, PA. Polar Leasing will showcase a miniature model of outdoor walk-in cooler and freezer units at booth 311.

Polar Leasing offers a national rental fleet of temperature controlled cold rooms and walk-in refrigeration units for the life sciences industry. All units are constructed of seamless fiberglass and feature an NSF certified antimicrobial interior finish. This ensures a sanitary storage environment required in the medical and pharmaceutical industries. Additionally, all units feature a seamless fiberglass design and are available in nearly any holding temperature. Delivered pre-wired, pre-assembled and ready to operate, no on-site assembly or refrigeration work is required at your location.

About Polar Leasing

With both long and short-term storage solutions available, Polar Leasing specializes in temporary freezer rentals, refrigerator rentals, and portable warehousing. Designed around the specific needs of the rental market, every Polar Leasing unit is built to the highest quality standards, with a patented seamless fiberglass design. With hundreds of distribution depots nationwide and thousands of rental units available, Polar Leasing offers the largest electric freezer and refrigeration fleet in North America. To find a Polar Leasing depot near you, or for more information, call 877-674-1348, visit www.polarleasing.com or stop by booth 311.

