Sweet Almond Oil Market – Global Industry Insights, Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2018-2026

Almond oil is a pale yellow oily liquid extracted from almonds. There are two main kinds of almond oil, namely, sweet and bitter. Sweet almond tree (prunus dulcis, var. amygdalus), produce edible almonds. Oil extracted from these trees is categorized as sweet almond oil, also called fixed oil. These almonds also produce an emulsion.

Sweet almond oil has a variety of applications such as food and cosmetics. This oil does not contain any additives, due to which it is safe to consume. Thus, the demand for sweet almond oil is growing among the populace, in turn boosting growth of the sweet almond oil market.

Sweet almond oil is an excellent lubricant and is thus, advantageous to dry and sensitive skin. It is medium-light in weight and can be easily absorbed by the skin, which makes it very useful for massage and facial care applications. Growing number of spas and personal growing salons globally, due to increasing inclination towards self-care and stress relief, in turn, is fueling growth of the sweet almond oil market.

Sweet almond oil is primarily composed of olein and also contains linoleic aced and glucosides. This oil is rich in protein, vitamins, and minerals and thus has high nourishing and revitalizing properties. Cosmetic product manufacturers use this oil in as the carrier oil in Face Serums.

Several manufacturers operating in the sweet almond oil market are adopting inorganic strategies such as expansion of global presence and product portfolio expansion.

One of the largest suppliers of oil in the world—Natural Oils International Inc. based in California, has an extensive portfolio of 65 unique oils. These oils are used in cooking, massage, and soap making. Its products include almond oil, walnut oil, and pistachio oil, and several fruit-based oils.

Caloy Inc.—a worldwide a manufacture of almond oil newly-updated facility with multiple mechanical lines for expelling oil from nuts, and a fully equipped edible oil refinery capable producing ISO containers. The company produces refined almond oil and walnut oil and exports its products overseas.

In January 2018, AAK Natural Oils USA Inc.—a leading manufacturer of specialty vegetable fats and oils—launched a new center called Customer Innovation Center, which is a 2,500-sq.-ft. space located in Louisville, Ky. The company is extensively involved in co-development, innovations, and customization of its products offered through its food, cosmetics, and confectionary business segments.

