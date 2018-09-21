The Brazil professional hair care Product Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of more than 2.3% during 2018 to 2023

|

In the Report “Brazil Professional Hair Care Market: By Categories (Coloring, Perming & Straightening, Shampoo & Conditioning & Styling); Sales Channel (Back Bar and Take Home) & By Company – (2018-2023)“ published by IndustryARC, the market is driven by the growing awareness of special functionalities of products, boosting the sales of treatment and hair conditioning market.

South East Brazil growing with major share in the Brazil Professional Hair Care Market

The Northern region accounts for 5% of the salons in Brazil, this region holds potential for growth in the coming years and is currently witnessing an increase in number of hair salons. The north East part of Brazil has cities like Rio Grande, Maranhao and Piaui. These regions are big tourist attractions and has a population of 53 million and comprise of 15% of the total hair salons. The South Eastern region comprise of 63% of salons because the most popular cities like Sao Paulo and Rio De Janerio are a part of this region. The previous stated regions are the biggest GDP contributor for Brazil.

Selected Category Analysis done in the full Report:

Professional hair care market for product is categorized into four parts. Shampoo and conditioner is the leading one in terms of revenue. Shampoo and conditioners is estimated to occupy the largest share of 44.7% in professional hair care market. The market is growing at a CAGR of 2.4% and to gain a revenue of BRL 578.78 million (USD 169.25Million) in 2023. Professional hair care styling products is the fastest growing segment which is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period of 2018-2023. It is followed by hair coloring market in Brazil which is valued at BRL 490.28 million (USD 143.37Million) in 2018. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.1% to reach BRL 555.4 million (USD 162.42Million) by 2023. Professional Hair straightening and perming products market of Brazil is valued at BRL 155.66 million (USD 45.52Million) in 2018 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 1.9%, and to reach BRL 174.27 million (USD 50.96Million) during the forecast period 2018-2023.

Excerpts on Market Growth Factors

Beleza Natural has come with new super hair relaxing technique for Afro hair. Using this volume in hair stands can chemically make curly and wavy hair more manageable. The products and services related to this service is expanding at a great pace.

As the demand for styling and care market for hair is increasing day by day, other major international players will be entering the Brazilian hair treatment market. Collaborating with the local manufacturer and distributors as compared to entering the market via importing, would substantially increase the cost of their products.

Increasing strong technical expertise of hair stylists is an origin for many innovative hair treatments which are trending worldwide such as Brazilian blowout, Brazilian keratin treatment and Velaterapia which is driving the adoption market.

Key players of the Brazil Professional Hair Care Market

O Boticario, Contem 1g And Natura are the main players in the Brazil cosmetic market. Some of the international players like Avon, L’Oreal, Unilever and P&G are also present in the market and are generating good revenues from Brazil. The findings say Brazil is close to 20 companies having 73% market share of domestic cosmetic sales. L’Oreal Group is the market leader which accounted for a share of 39.8% in professional shampoo and conditioner market. L’Oreal and Henkel together hold 46.8% in hair spray styling market. In Brazil, P&G is the dominant player in the professional hair coloring market. In hair straightening and perming products, companies whose products are widely used include L’Oreal, Wella, Truss, Maturi, Keune, Inoar, Beleza, Le Charmes, Cadiveu professionals and Phytobelle Cosmeticos.

