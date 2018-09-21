Your Marketing People Offers Internships to Local Orange County and Los Angeles Students

|

SEPTEMBER 21, 2018, ORANGE COUNTY, CA – Orange County marketing firm, Your Marketing People, offers paid quarterly internships for local high school or college students to gain real-world digital marketing experience. Located in Irvine, California, the internship is an opportunity for students to learn and assist with social media marketing, paid search, SEO, and more. This is a flexible opportunity designed to suit the needs of full-time students, with hours ranging from 5-10 per week, depending on the intern’s schedule.

“Opening up this internship has been incredibly important to me because my whole career started with one. I was selected for an advertising internship straight out of college and feel grateful for the opportunity,” says Co-Founder, Alisha Chocha.

She adds, “Internships give students a chance to get their foot in the door, especially in competitive fields like marketing. They get hands-on experience, work closely with a mentor, and get to learn and explore – there’s just no better way to find out if a career path is truly suited for you! And we’re looking forward to bringing in the next generation of marketers.”

If interested in applying for the quarterly internship, please see application and eligibility details below.

Entry Requirements:

Interested applicants must send their resume (please include GPA, previous work experience, and contact information) and a 300-word essay (maximum 1000 words) explaining their interest in marketing and how this internship would help them moving forward, to team@yourmarketingpeople.com. The resume and essay must be submitted by September 27, 2018 in order to be eligible for the Fall Quarter Internship.

A 15 minute phone interview will be required to select candidates. The candidate will be selected no later than September 30, 2018 for the Fall Quarter. Applicants who are not selected for this Quarter internship are encouraged to re-apply for the next available Quarter. Each internship will last the duration of one quarter. Please see dates below.

Eligibility:

• Must be between the ages of 16 – 21

• Must be enrolled full-time as a student in an Orange County/Los Angeles school

• Must be able to demonstrate legal right to work in the United States

• Must have a work permit from school

• Must have access to a laptop/computer

• Must submit transcript with application (a minimum GPA of 3.4 required)

• A teacher referral may be requested

Internship Openings:

• Fall Quarter: October 1, 2018 – December 31, 2018

Must apply by September 27, 2018

• Winter Quarter: January 1, 2019 – March 29, 2019

Must apply by December 18, 2018

• Spring Quarter: April 1, 2019 – June 28, 2019

Must apply by March 18, 2019

• Summer Quarter: July 1, 2019 – September 30, 2019

Must apply by June 17, 2019

###

About Your Marketing People

Southern California based marketing firm, Your Marketing People, established by industry experts, offers an array of digital marketing services, from SEO/SEM to video and content marketing. The company has built a team of highly qualified, diverse digital marketing specialists, prepared to do the heavy lifting required to bolster your company’s digital marketing efforts. The ultimate resource for navigating the ever-complex digital marketing realm, Your Marketing People will help get your company where you need it to be.

If you would like more information or have questions regarding the internship, please email Shay Willis shay.willis@yourmarketingpeople.com. No phone calls.