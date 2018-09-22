Main Menu

Advanced World Research on Yeast

September 22, 2018

Yeast Research 2019 is the worldwide scientific forum held to encourage discussions among scientists working on or interested in all aspects of yeast and fungal genetics. This Yeast Research meeting will offer a unique opportunity for participants, investigators globally to meet, network, and perceive new scientific interactions with the giants in the field of mycology. Theme: “Novel insights and innovations in yeast research”. Grab the chance of meeting the Giants of Mycology @ Tokyo, Japan on May 13-14, 2019

