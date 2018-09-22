Main Menu

AI IN HEALTHCARE

| September 22, 2018

AI in Healthcare

Visiting a doctor typically involves spending hours in a waiting room, explaining intimate details of their weakness, getting an intricate diagnosis, or worse not getting one at all. A way to avoid these inconveniences looming large on the horizon is well depicted in science fiction literature and movies – medical artificial intelligence systems.

Tech No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

GangSagarTOURISM.co.in | 8583992988

Our Tourism Team Alaway Rady To Help You To Give You Poper Solution For YourRead More

Vovance Announced to Offer Cloud Computing Services to Global Clients

Vovance is one of the top cloud computing companies offering the best cloud computing servicesRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *