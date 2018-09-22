Cold Pain Therapy Market Report 2018 – Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc., 3M Company, Breg Inc., Johnson & Johnson

|

Cold Pain Therapy Market Overview:

Global Cold Pain Therapy Market is estimated to reach $1,185 Million by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2016 to 2024. The cold pain therapy comprises the usage of cold ingredients in pain relief. It slows down blood flow to the injury which reduces pain & swelling with decrease in muscle spasm, inflammation and cold pain. Cold pain therapy is generally applied on the fresh injuries such as muscle sprains, ligament sprains and severe bruises. It is also helpful for chronic overuse or tissue fatigue injuries like tennis elbow, carpel tunnel syndrome, iliotibial band syndrome, supraspinatus tendinitis, plantar fasciitis, patellofemoral pain syndrome, and others.

Rising emphasis on exercise & gym activities in order to maintain health, global growth in occurrences of injuries during sport activities, and increase in consumer awareness due to advertising adopted by players are some of the major factors driving the global cold pain therapy market. However, substantial clinical evidences in favor of cold pain therapy, and side-effects and discomfort associated with cold pain therapy treatment may restrict the market growth. Though, increasing healthcare expenditure and stringent regulatory approval for oral pain medicines are likely to gain significant impetus for the market over the forthcoming years.

Click Here to Request a Free Sample PDF of This Report @ https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/cold-pain-therapy-market-report/request-sample

The cold pain therapy market is mainly classified into product, application, and geography. The classification by product primarily includes OTC based products and prescription based products. Where, OTC based products is further categorized into pharmaceuticals (gels, ointments, & creams, sprays & foams, patches, and roll-ons) and medical devices (cooling towels, compresses, wraps, & pads, and cold packs). And prescription based products is further categorized into motorized devices and non-motorized devices. The classification by application includes musculoskeletal disorder, sport medicine, post-operative, post-trauma, and physical therapy.

Based on geographical analysis, cold pain therapy market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe consist of UK, Russia, Germany, France, Italy, and others. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and others while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key market players in the cold pain therapy market include Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc., 3M Company, Breg Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Ossur hf, ROHTO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Sanofi, DJO Finance LLC, Beiersdorf AG, and Medline Industries Inc., among others.

Browse full table of contents and data tables @ https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/cold-pain-therapy-market-report/toc

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide detailed analysis of Cold Pain Therapy Market with respect to major segments such as product and application

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015-2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Cold Pain Therapy Market has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Cold Pain Therapy Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Scope of Cold Pain Therapy Market

By Product

OTC-Based Products

Pharmaceuticals

Gels, Ointments, and Creams

Sprays and Foams

Patches

Roll-ons

Medical Devices

Cooling Towels, Compresses, Wraps, and Pads

Cold packs

Prescription Based Products

MotorizedDevices

Non-Motorized Devices

Click Here to Request for a Customization of This Report @ https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/cold-pain-therapy-market-report/request-customization

By Application

Musculoskeletal Disorder

Sport Medicine

Post-operative

Post-Trauma

Physical Therapy

Geographical Segments:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Russia

Germany

France

Italy

Others

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Others

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

Contact Us

Mr. Jack

Market Research Outlet

Tel: +91-800-757-7711

Email: sales@marketresearchoutlet.com

Email: help@marketresearchoutlet.com

Website: https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com