Oryzalin Market : Analysis and Research Report by Experts 2023

Oryzalin is the member of the family named dinitroalinine chemical family. This herbicide was first introduced and reported in the year 1947 in the U.S. Dow AgroSciences LLC is the foremost company to introduce oryzalin in the market. Oryzalin is a surface-applied herbicide which is selectively used to control annual broadleaf weeds and grasses. It controls the growth of germinating weed seeds. Oryzalin is an active ingredient which is used for controlling grass and weeds in orchards, vineyards and row crops. It is also used as a pre-emergence herbicide which kills the seedlings as they germinate. They are also used for broadleaf leaves weeds in nut and fruit trees, citrus trees, berries and Christmas tree plantations among others. The other names by which oryzalin herbicide is known in the market include benzene sulfonamide, ryzelan, surflan, dirimal, rycelon, rycelan and dirimal among others. It is denoted by the formula C12H18N4O6S and has molecular weight of 346.360. Oryzalin is also used for applications in urban uses, agriculture and forestry uses.

Oryzalin functions as an herbicide by killing young, growing plants by inhibiting the division of cells in the plant. When the cells divide, some protein molecules named tubulin combine to form microtubules which are long structures like fibers. These structures play a key role in division of cells in plants. Oryzalin when applied to the plants, do not allow the fiber structures to combine together, hence disturbing cell division. Some of the annual grasses that are controlled by oryzalin include barley, cupgrass, foxtails, guinea grass, love grass, goose grass, oat, fall panicum, sandbur, and Texas panicum among others. The broadleaf weeds controlled by oryzalin include carpet weed, Florida pulsey, henbit, knotweed, lambs quarters, cudweed among others. About 80% of the oryzalin is used on soybeans and the remaining 20% is being used in vineyards and field of grains and other crops.

Growing demand for oryzalin from the agriculture industry is the major factor driving the growth of global oryzalin industry. For controlling growth of grasses in the forest, increasing demand from the forest division is also expected to fuel demand for oryzalin the market.

The ill effects of oryzalin have expected to hamper the growth of global oryzalin market. This herbicide is reported to be hazardous to human health. Most of the herbicides containing oryzalin cause irritation to the eyes, leads to skin allergies to people who are exposed to oryzalin for a longer period of time. Chronic effects of oryzalin include anemia, caner and tumors. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has reported oryzalin as a possible human carcinogen. It is also reported as a water contaminant. These factors are expected to hamper the growth of global oryzalin market in the near future.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the major consumer of oryzalin due to the rising demand from the growing agriculture industry in the region. Europe and North America is expected to experience steady demand for oryzalin due to growing demand from the forest division. The major companies profiled for global oryzalin market include: Adama, Alligare LLC, Rosi Chemical Co., Ltd., Uniphos Enterprises, MANA, Nufarm Americas Inc, United Phosphorus Ltd., JAI RADHE SALES, Southern Agricultural Insecticides, Inc., Southern Agricultural Insecticides, Inc. and BESSEN CHEMICAL CO., LTD, among others.

