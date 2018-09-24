British Biotech Firm Launches Johor Flagship Factory

|

Pioneering British biotech company Nutrition Technologies launched its flagship factory in Johor today. The successful combination of local knowledge and expertise from the Malaysian workforce combined with the company’s capital and technology is set to position Malaysia at the centre of alternative protein production for animal feed in Asia.

The flagship factory which marks Britain’s latest investment into Malaysia, was officially opened by the Iskandar Regional Development Authority Director of Economics & Investment, Mr Engku Ahmad Kamel and British High Commissioner to Malaysia, H.E. Vicki Treadell CMG MVO today.

Focused on finding new sources of high-grade proteins for animal feed, Nutrition Technologies produces proteins and oils from black soldier fly larvae, which have comparable amino acid and fatty acid profiles to fishmeal, the traditional source of animal feed protein, which is now in short supply due to global overfishing. The company vision is to be the largest producer and supplier of alternative proteins in the world and put a stop to the growing protein deficit.

Nick Piggott, Nutrition Technologies’ CEO explained the pivotal role the company plays to help bolster global food security, saying:

“With global food production needing to increase by 60% in 2050 to feed an extra 3 billion people, we really need to start focusing on new ways to increase livestock production. At Nutrition Technologies we use insects to recycle nutrients from food waste, to create a new sustainable source of proteins and oils to efficiently feed chickens and fish.”

At the opening ceremony, Treadell spoke of her delight as yet another UK company choose to invest in Malaysia, saying:

“Nutrition Technologies’ presence represents exactly what the UK envisions from a ‘Global Britain’ partnership with ‘New Malaysia’. Expanding UK investment in Malaysia contributes to a diverse economy as well as creating jobs and wealth.”

With a presence in the UK, Singapore, Vietnam and now Malaysia, Nutrition Technologies are set to expand operations across South East Asia over the next 2-3 years.

With ideal climatic conditions, availability of raw materials and the skill and passion of its emerging professionals, Malaysia is the natural choice for their flagship production site.

Their current site in Senai, Johor has a capacity of 40 tons of products per month. This will increase to 1000 tons per month in mid-2019 when their next factories comes online.