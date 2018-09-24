Global Non-Volatile Memory Market is expected to attain a market size of $81.3 bn by 2022
The major players profiled in this report include Adesto Technologies Corporation, Viking Technology, Kilopass Technology Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Intel Corporation, Sidense Corporation, Sandisk Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, and Micron Technology, Inc.
Global Non-Volatile Memory Market Segmentation
By Type
Electrically Addressed
ROM
NVRAM
Other Memory
Mechanically Addressed
Hard-Disk Drive
Optical-Disc Drive
Magnetic Tape
Millipede memory
Holographic data storage
Others
FRAM
Zero-RAM
Nanobridge
Molecular
By Application
Enterprise Storage
Healthcare Monitoring
Consumer Electronics
Automotive Application
Industrial
Others
By Vertical
Telecom & IT
Healthcare
Automotive
Energy & Power
Manufacturing Industries
Others
BY Geography
North America Non-Volatile Memory Market
S. Non-Volatile Memory Market
Canada Non-Volatile Memory Market
Mexico Non-Volatile Memory Market
Rest of North America Non-Volatile Memory Market
Europe Non-Volatile Memory Market
Germany Non-Volatile Memory Market
K. Non-Volatile Memory Market
France Non-Volatile Memory Market
Russia Non-Volatile Memory Market
Spain Non-Volatile Memory Market
Italy Non-Volatile Memory Market
Rest of Europe Non-Volatile Memory Market
Asia-Pacific Non-Volatile Memory Market
China Non-Volatile Memory Market
Japan Non-Volatile Memory Market
India Non-Volatile Memory Market
South Korea Non-Volatile Memory Market
Singapore Non-Volatile Memory Market
Malaysia Non-Volatile Memory Market
Rest of Asia-Pacific Non-Volatile Memory Market
LAMEA Non-Volatile Memory Market
Brazil Non-Volatile Memory Market
Argentina Non-Volatile Memory Market
UAE Non-Volatile Memory Market
Saudi Arabia Non-Volatile Memory Market
South Africa Non-Volatile Memory Market
Nigeria Non-Volatile Memory Market
Rest of LAMEA Non-Volatile Memory Market
Companies Profiled
Intel Corporation
Toshiba Corporation
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO. LTD.
Adesto Technologies Corporation
Viking Technology
Crossbar, Inc.
Kilopass Technology Inc.
Sidense Corporation
Sandisk Corporation
Micron Technology, Inc.
