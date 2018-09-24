Global Non-Volatile Memory Market is expected to attain a market size of $81.3 bn by 2022

|

The major players profiled in this report include Adesto Technologies Corporation, Viking Technology, Kilopass Technology Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Intel Corporation, Sidense Corporation, Sandisk Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, and Micron Technology, Inc.

Global Non-Volatile Memory Market Segmentation

By Type

Electrically Addressed

ROM

NVRAM

Other Memory

Mechanically Addressed

Hard-Disk Drive

Optical-Disc Drive

Magnetic Tape

Millipede memory

Holographic data storage

Others

FRAM

Zero-RAM

Nanobridge

Molecular

By Application

Enterprise Storage

Healthcare Monitoring

Consumer Electronics

Automotive Application

Industrial

Others

By Vertical

Telecom & IT

Healthcare

Automotive

Energy & Power

Manufacturing Industries

Others

BY Geography

North America Non-Volatile Memory Market

S. Non-Volatile Memory Market

Canada Non-Volatile Memory Market

Mexico Non-Volatile Memory Market

Rest of North America Non-Volatile Memory Market

Europe Non-Volatile Memory Market

Germany Non-Volatile Memory Market

K. Non-Volatile Memory Market

France Non-Volatile Memory Market

Russia Non-Volatile Memory Market

Spain Non-Volatile Memory Market

Italy Non-Volatile Memory Market

Rest of Europe Non-Volatile Memory Market

Asia-Pacific Non-Volatile Memory Market

China Non-Volatile Memory Market

Japan Non-Volatile Memory Market

India Non-Volatile Memory Market

South Korea Non-Volatile Memory Market

Singapore Non-Volatile Memory Market

Malaysia Non-Volatile Memory Market

Rest of Asia-Pacific Non-Volatile Memory Market

LAMEA Non-Volatile Memory Market

Brazil Non-Volatile Memory Market

Argentina Non-Volatile Memory Market

UAE Non-Volatile Memory Market

Saudi Arabia Non-Volatile Memory Market

South Africa Non-Volatile Memory Market

Nigeria Non-Volatile Memory Market

Rest of LAMEA Non-Volatile Memory Market

Companies Profiled

Intel Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO. LTD.

Adesto Technologies Corporation

Viking Technology

Crossbar, Inc.

Kilopass Technology Inc.

Sidense Corporation

Sandisk Corporation

Micron Technology, Inc.

Related Reports:

North America Non-Volatile Memory Market (2016-2022)

Europe Non-Volatile Memory Market (2016-2022)

Asia Pacific Non-Volatile Memory Market (2016-2022)

LAMEA Non-Volatile Memory Market (2016-2022)