How to convert CR2 to JPG
– To convert your CR2 files to JPG click here(link), it will open Raw.pics.io page
– Press “Open files from computer” button to load your CR2 files
– Select CR2 files that you need to convert to JPG from your computer
– Press “Save All” button on the left to convert all the files as JPG or select files from the bottom film strip and choose “Save selected”
– Specify conversion options such as format(JPG), size, PPI, etc.
– Find converted JPG files in your browser Downloads folder
To convert from CR2 into JPG / JPEG, all you need is the latest version of Chrome, Firefox or Safari. To start converting your images click “Go to App” button at the top of the page or type Raw.pics.io into the address bar of your browser.
