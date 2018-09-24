Inbound And Outbound Processes In Warehouse

|

The reason behind Supply Chain Management System to become more successful is “Inbound and Outbound process” in Logistics. Initially accurate reporting Inventory is necessary after receiving it in order to maintain accurate record. Likewise outbound Process is all about warehousing, packaging and transporting of goods, going out of the organization.

Inbound Process:

Pre Receipt Notification, Recording and Tracking:

Receipts have name of item, their quantity, Its UOM (Unit of Measurement) and all the information related to that specific item. Serial no, Lot no, manufacturing and expiration dates, statuses of various inventory statuses, rules of default receipt status these elements should be tracked. Pre receipt process is regarding automation.

Load Arrival:

Most of the companies working in supply chain management plans preliminary inbound in order to complete every Logistics Service. There is no possibility for error as the information of all receipts is entered automatically within few minutes like reserving docks, area to stag, advance appointments.

Bar Coded Information:

Barcoding is specifically concatenation of store and register id, date, transaction incremental for that specific store or register. With the help of all the data mentioned hash function has been applied to it and it appears in the same pattern so that all the data regarding date, store and register name kept secret.

Tracking:

This includes tracking of License Plates of the trucks. RFID Insider is used for this tracking purposes.

Put Away:

Put away is finally moving the goods to their destination. It include serial no and lot no information.

Outbound Process:

Quality Check:

This is one of the most important process in inbound as well as outbound. Some products have their expiry dates. Hence this is one of the crucial part of outbound process so that customer would be able to get best product in case of its quality.

Sales Order:

Sales order is an indication for the customer that he is ready to purchase products.

Pick and Pack:

The most important part of warehouse management that’s often overlooked in the quest for process improvement is picking and packing. Discrete warehouse material order picking, material batch picking, material wave picking, material zone picking, material forward picking process for TL & LTL shipments, cluster pick, paper based pick and pack these are the picking methods used for outbound.

However in packing items are prepared for shipment by gathering them and packaging.