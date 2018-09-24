Intrauterine Devices Market key market players 2023

|

Market Overview:

The global Intrauterine devices (IUD’S) market changed into worth $ 1537.04 million in 2018 and expected to reach $ 1941.23 million by 2023 with a CAGR of 4.78 %. The IUD (intrauterine device) is an incredibly powerful method of contraception this is underused. New tendencies in the intrauterine generation, smaller frameless copper and levonorgestrel-liberating devices must help growth the prevalence of use in children and nulliparous girls. Due to the teens and younger nulliparous women contribute disproportionately to the epidemic of accidental pregnancies, lengthy-appearing techniques of delivery manipulate, in particular, IUDs, should be considered as first-line alternatives for interval, emergency and long methods for birth control in this population of women.

Rising awareness about pregnancy is to promote the growth of the market

Factors affecting market growth:

Technological advancements i (+)

Increasing prevalence of unplanned pregnancies (+)

Less side-effects associated with intrauterine contraceptive devices (+)

Rising awareness about pregnancy (+)

Implementation of affordable care (+)

Threat of pelvic inflammatory infections (-)

High risks associated with unplanned pregnancy (-)

Hormonal intrauterine device holds the largest market of Intrauterine devices

Market Segmentation

The Global Intrauterine devices market is segmented on the basis of

By Product Type

Hormonal Intrauterine Devices

Copper Intrauterine Devices



Hormonal intrauterine devices are envisioned to have maximum market percentage in the market. Seeing that the hormonal intrauterine device have much fewer headaches and dangers in comparison to non-hormonal intrauterine devices.

Key players:

Some of the key firms dominating the market include Agile Therapeutics, Actavis PLC, ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Bayer, Teva Pharmaceutical, Besins HealthCare, Brecuro Medical, Effik International, Eurogine, HLL Lifecare, HRA Pharma, Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd, Okamato Industries, Inc, and Pfizer.

