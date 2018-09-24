The whole shebang about Magento and Mobile App

|

Magento’s avant-garde eCommerce platform helps to provide retailers with an intense and robust system to develop and upscale their online business through the integration of a multitude of extensions and solutions such as order management, store fulfilment and associate interworking.

Leading companies that provide Magento eCommerce Development services in Delhi vouch for its exemplary features like open source, mobile compatibility, customized community edition and enterprise edition, all of which offer outstanding omnichannel end-user experiences to their valued customers.

No wonder why for all the countless benefits mentioned below, one in every four online stores chooses Magento for eCommerce in the present times.

Open source architecture

Modular framework

Responsive interactive design

Intuitive admin panel and dashboard

Personalized customer profile

Tailor-made shopping experience

User-friendly checkout pathways

Integrated payment choices

Product-specific advanced search

Flexibility with B2B, B2C, and B2B2C eCommerce

Scalable tiered platforms

Global ecosystem of experts

Support for third-party software

High performance with minimal latency

Ease of integration

Mobile compatible user experience

Multitasking time saver

SEO friendly

Single backend with multiple frontends

Secured authorization

Made-to-order brand-based theme availability

Custom-made and advanced reporting

Multiple layer navigation

Return material authorization

Multi-language compatibility

Simplified product category browsing

Are you on the prowl for an app for your smartphone, your tablet or your wearable device? Regardless of whether it’s for Android, iOS, Windows or across all other platforms, renowned Mobile Application Development Companies in Delhi NCR develop intelligent and responsive mobile apps that deliver for you and garner a compelling ROI.

In order to keep pace with the burgeoning rise in the mobile app development market, you have to choose the best and the right platform on which your app will be based. Android software companies in Delhi NCR emphasize on selecting the correct platform which can be broadly classified into three categories namely

1. Native app

2. Hybrid app

3. Mobile web app

In the absence of a right and favourable platform that best suits your mobile app and business stipulations, you will encounter an adverse impact on the developed mobile application, lose your credibility and sales and eventually experience a dwindling overall business profit.

Here’s a look at the 6 principal elements of a mobile app and the ramifications when you don’t have the accurate platform for your mobile app development.

Poor user experience

Data security breaches

Slow and sedated speed

Failed integration of desired features

Cost-ineffective with zero ROI

Hampered backend infrastructure support

