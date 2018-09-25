Aero-engine Market Forecast Report Offers Actionable Insights 2014-2025

|

An ongoing report assessed a decisive investigation added by crystal market research on Aero-engine Market presents an all-inclusive study of the market by analyzing the key development trends, driving forces and restraints. This Research Report gives the most up to date practical information helpful for future overall business trend

Competitive Insights

The leading players in the market are United Technologies Corporation, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Rolls-Royce plc, IAE International Aero Engines AG, The Boeing Company, GE Aviation, Honeywell Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Safran, CFM International, Extron Inc., Engine Alliance and MTU Aero Engines. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and market share of the overall industry.

Industry Trend Outlook –

Aero-engine also referred to as aircraft engine, is a mechanical power generating propulsion system for an aircraft. Most of the aircrafts have use mechanical engine for propulsion except for some solar-powered & hybrid aircrafts. Aero-engine uses jet fuel also known as aviation fuel for power generation. Manufacturing of Aero-engine is growing due to factors like; rising demand for more fuel efficient engines, increase in R&D investment (owing to rise in fuel prices, strict emission norms, engines with better fuel injection, low noise emitting engines & need for more powerful engines), rising number of air passengers, rising technological advancement, etc. Therefore, the Aero-engine Market is anticipated to expand and has tremendous scope during the forecast period. The global Aero-engine Market anticipated to flourish in the future by growing at a significantly higher CAGR.

Market Segmentation:

Aero-engine Market, By Type

Piston Engine

Turboshaft Engine

Turboprop Engine

Turbofan Engine

Aero-engine Market, By Application

General Aviation

Commercial Aviation

By Region:

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others)

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

On a global front, the Aero-engine Market covers North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America) and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA).

