Armour Material Market 2025 by New Technology, Category, Application and Specification
25th September, 2018- Armour Material Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the forthcoming years. Armor steels have a prolonged history of optimized ballistic performance against a range of battlefield threats and endure as highly competitive armour materials. However, factors important for ballistic and structural performance of armor seem to be many complex, hence quality engineers seek for total assurance on shearing and toughness of armored material for combat purposes. Steel continues to be having a highly competitive edge and their performance continues to get enhanced with incremental advances in steel metallurgy.
Top Key Manufacturers of Armour Material market are :-
- Dupont (US)
- DSM NV (Netherlands)
- Honeywell International Inc. (US)
- Saint-Gobain SA (France)
- Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (US)
- 3M Ceradyne, Inc. (US)
- Alcoa Inc. (US)
- Other
Armour Material Market by Product Type:
- Metals & Alloys
- Composites
- Other
Armour Material Market by Applications:
- Vehicle Armor
- Aerospace Armor
- Other
Geographical Analysis of Armour Material Market:-
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
Driving factors responsible for the growth of armour material market includes change in battlefield scenarios and development of modern weapons and ammunition is expected to add to the market growth in the forthcoming period. Additionally, the demand for better effective armor solutions add to the growth of armour material market. However, restraints such as costs, and quality issues hinder the market growth.
Based on segmentation by material, armour material market includes steel, UHMWPE, composite ceramic and aramid. Steel dominates the segment owing to higher demand. Based on segmentation by application, armour material market includes defense, law enforcement protection and civilians. Defense sector dominates the segment owing to extensive use of armor material for combat purpose.
Geographically, armour material Industry spans North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa. North America and Europe market is expected to rise at a higher CAGR in the forthcoming period owing to rise in military activities and the growth in combat training activities. APAC market is likely to grow at a higher CAGR in the forthcoming years due to rising international terrorism and border issues.
