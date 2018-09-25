Elision Announced Completion of Zoho Contact Center Solution Integration Project

|

Elision Technolab LLP aka Elision is a leading VoIP company based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India. The company has benefited many India based and international companies with its best-in-the-industry unified communication solutions and services. Elision is renowned for its out-of-the-box solutions and services. Recently, one of the representatives of the company announced the completion of Zoho CRM Call Center Integration service.

As per the shared details, the company has performed an integration service for Zoho CRM System into a custom contact center solution. The call center software is a proprietary call center solution of Elision itself, namely, DialShree. The project is completed and this integration provides below mentioned functionalities:

• Insertion of mass / single leads in the Zoho CRM will be automatically added to the call center solution. Moreover, relevant campaign will be assigned to the leads.

• The feature to Push existing CRM data into the call center solution

• The campaigns created in the contact center solution will be shown in the Zoho CRM, so the leads can be mapped to the relevant campaign.

• When a call is connected (incoming / outgoing), a CRM popup will be displayed within the contact center solution. This popup will have all lead details that are stored in the CRM system.

• The disposition and other field detail changes made for the lead into the call center software will be automatically changed in the CRM system.

• All data in both, Zoho CRM and Call Center Solution will be synchronized in real time.

This way the operations of CRM and Call center solution are streamlined. As per the shared details, this ZOHO Call Center Integration provides following benefits to the client of Elision:

• Accurate data in both systems in real time

• Save man-hours on adding / updating lead data in two different systems

• Ease of work to agents by giving a single sign on for both systems, so they don’t need to switch from one system to another

• Increased agent productivity

• Improved customer satisfaction with personalized responses

• Increased ROI

• And more

The spokesperson of the company shared about the challenges of this project, “Zoho CRM has some intricacies which make the job of integration of this CRM solution with any other system somewhat challenging. However, we have expertise in the Call Center CRM integration tasks. Thus, we could do it efficaciously. The main challenge was pushing existing data from CRM into the call center solution because all new data will automatically add in both systems. Thus, we gave a “Push” feature to the customer. They can push the old data into the call center if they want to run campaigns on those data. They can push all or selected leads in the contact center software.”

As per the shared details the company has expertise in call center CRM integration for any CRM solution and call center software. They have shared more details about the call center CRM integration services on their existing webpage, here http://www.elisiontec.com/crm-callcenter-integration/