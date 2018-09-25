General Surgical Devices Market Segmented by Product, Applications And Geography

|

According to the research report, General Surgical Devices Market was worth USD 0.91 billion in 2018 and estimated to reach USD 1.502 billion by the end of 2023 with a CAGR of 10.20%.

The surgical device is a designed tool for performing specific actions of carrying out a particular task during a surgery or operation, like provide access for viewing it.

The rapid growth in general surgical devices market is primarily driven by the factors such as rising demand due to rising number of surgical procedures with rising prevalence & incidence of various chronic diseases accompanied by increasing ageing population. Moreover, increasing healthcare expenditure, increasing demand for technologically advanced minimal invasive surgical procedures and rising demand for plastic and reconstructive surgery are further expected to boost to the market growth during the forecast period.

General Surgical Devices Market Segmented by Type:

Callipers

Forceps

Suction Tubes

Scissors

Probes

Handles

Needle Holders

Speculums

Clamps

Distractors

Retractors

Tendon Strippers

Clips

Sutures

Catheters

Approximators

Others

Segmented, by Technology:

Electrosurgical Equipment

Wireless Surgical Equipment

Manual Surgical Equipment

Segmented, by End-User:

Clinics

Hospitals

Others

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By End-Users

Market Attractiveness Analysis, By End-Users

Market Share Analysis, By End-Users

The following Key manufacturers are covered in this report:

The Major Competitors includes in this Market are, Medtronic Plc., Stryker Corporation, Johnsons And Johnsons, Conmed Corporation, Alcon Laboratories Inc., Smith & Nephew PLC, Zimmer Holdings Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, KLS Martin Group, Olympus Corporation, Applied Medical Resources Corporation, Microline Surgicals, Inc., Karl Storz GmbH & Co. Kg, Cook Medical Incorporated, and Teleflex Incorporated.

This Research Report Includes Six Regions, Namely:

North America General Surgical Devices Market

Europe General Surgical Devices Market

Asia Pacific General Surgical Devices Market

Latin America General Surgical Devices Market

MEA General Surgical Devices Market

