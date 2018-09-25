Global Anesthesia Monitoring Devices Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

|

According to OMR analysis the global anesthesia monitoring devices market is expected to grow at a moderate CAGR during forecast period 2018-2023. The global anesthesia monitoring devices market is segmented on the basis of monitoring required various health issues, products, and end-users. Large number of hospitals and clinics use various anesthesia monitoring product that include basic anesthesia monitors, advanced anesthesia monitors and integrated anesthesia workstations. Basic anesthesia monitors include pulse oximetry, capnography and others. The report provides detailed & insightful chapters which include market overview, key findings, strategic recommendations, market estimations, regulations, market determinants, key company analysis, strategic analysis, market insights, company profiling, market segmentation, and geographical analysis.

Global Anesthesia Monitoring Devices Market

Anesthesia monitoring devices market is expected to grow significantly due to increasing geriatric population as these population requires to monitor heart activities, blood pressure, and so on. One such application of anesthesia monitoring device is that, it is utilized for many heart surgical procedures with ECG (electrocardiogram) in order to monitor patient continuously. Use of basic anesthesia monitoring during ECG can detect changes in ST-T segment which can help detect heart diseases such as ischemia which is related to inadequate blood supply.

Pulse oximetry is used in basic anesthesia monitoring device. It is non-invasive and painless test used to measure oxygen saturation level, or the oxygen levels in blood. Pulse oximeter can monitor various types of conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, pneumonia, lung cancer, anemia, heart attack or heart failure and congenital heart defects. Patient monitoring during anesthesia is necessary which involves monitoring of the heart rate and rhythm, the blood pressure and oxygen level. Large number of companies such as Masimo, Nonin Medical Inc., and Nihon Kohden Corporation are offering pulse oximeters across the globe.

On the basis of geography, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World geographically. North America is expected to dominate the anesthesia monitoring devices market owing to rising trends in geriatric population and awareness about the anesthesia monitoring devices. Further, Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period. The APAC market is growing significantly due to favorable regulations and increased government funding for development of advanced healthcare infrastructures. Furthermore, Europe region is expected to hold significant market share due to its advance infrastructure and large number of companies.

