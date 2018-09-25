Global Software Defined Storage Market to reach a market size of $28.3 billion by 2022

|

According to a new report Global Software Defined Storage Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Software Defined Storage market is expected to attain a market size of $28.3 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 30.5% during the forecast period.

The significant factors contributing to the growth of the market are exponential growth of data volume across enterprises, growth in the “software defined” concept, and the ever growing need for optimizing data management cost.

The SDS controller software is geared towards simplifying and automating storage, abstracting underlying complex storage infrastructure, enabling monitoring of stored data, and optimization of the entire datacenter infrastructure. This segment is anticipated to be a top performing market during the forecast period. The functions embedded within the controller software enable automation of network management, while making it easier to integrate and administer business applications.

Among application areas, the telecom and ITES sectors are anticipated to be gain prominence as substantially large volume of new data is generated almost every day, and managing and securing new data is of vital importance. Telecommunication and IT sector is largely customer centric; therefore, customer service plays a vital role. The customer service centers on a daily basis need access to customer information to store newly generated customer data. SDS solution is a perfect answer to the storage management demand of ever-increasing data volumes in the sector.

North America is anticipated to be the leading market for Software-Defined Storage market, as the governments in the region are actively initiating new projects to digitize data within the respective countries. The positive environment for data digitization would make the region the largest adopter of SDS solutions.

The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Software Defined Storage market have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles namely Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, HP Enterprise Company, Hitachi Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Google Inc., Amazon.com, Inc. and Oracle Corporation.

Full report: https://kbvresearch.com/global-software-defined-storages-market/

Research Scope

Global Software Defined Storage Market By Component Type

Platforms/Solution

Data Security and Compliance Software

Software-Defined Storage Server

Software-Defined Storage Controller Software

Data Management

Storage Hypervisor

Services

Training and Consulting

Deployment and Testing

Support and Maintenance

Security

Others

Global Software Defined Storage Market By Usage Type

Surveillance

Data-Backup and Disaster-Recovery

Storage Provisioning and High Availability

Others

Global Software Defined Storage Market By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

Global Software Defined Storage Market By Application

Telecom and ITES

Logistics and Warehouse

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

Education

Others

Global Software Defined Storage Market By Geography

North America Software Defined Storage Market

U.S. Software Defined Storage Market

Canada Software Defined Storage Market

Mexico Software Defined Storage Market

Rest of North America Software Defined Storage Market

Europe Software Defined Storage Market

Germany Software Defined Storage Market

Spain Software Defined Storage Market

France Software Defined Storage Market

U.K. Software Defined Storage Market

Russia Software Defined Storage Market

Italy Software Defined Storage Market

Rest of Europe Software Defined Storage Market

Asia-Pacific Software Defined Storage Market

China Software Defined Storage Market

Japan Software Defined Storage Market

India Software Defined Storage Market

South Korea Software Defined Storage Market

Singapore Software Defined Storage Market

Malaysia Software Defined Storage Market

Rest of Asia-Pacific Software Defined Storage Market

LAMEA Software Defined Storage Market

Brazil Software Defined Storage Market

Argentina Software Defined Storage Market

UAE Software Defined Storage Market

Saudi Arabia Software Defined Storage Market

South Africa Software Defined Storage Market

Nigeria Software Defined Storage Market

Rest of LAMEA Software Defined Storage Market

Companies Profiled

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

HP Enterprise Company

Hitachi Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Fujitsu Limited

Google Inc.

com, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Unique Offerings from KBV Research

Exhaustive coverage of Global Software Defined Storage Market

Highest number of market tables and figures

Unique “Market Research & Analytics Tool” to provide instant comparative analysis within the report

Subscription based model available

Free of cost quarterly updates

Free of cost automatic PDF report generation

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Related Reports:

North America Software Defined Storage Market (2016-2022)

Europe Software Defined Storage Market (2016-2022)

Asia Pacific Software Defined Storage Market (2016-2022)

LAMEA Software Defined Storage Market (2016-2022)