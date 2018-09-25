Grand Opening of the maiden Mizoram International Short Film Festival in Aizawl

|

It was a full house at the glittering Red Carpet opening ceremony of the first ever Mizoram International Short Film Festival – MISFF at the iconic Aijal Club in Aizawl on 20th September 2018. Honourable Chief Minister of Mizoram Sh. Lal Thanhawla alongwith Internationally acclaimed Bollywood superstar Gulshan Grover, National Award Winning Director Umesh Shukla, Renowned Actress cum script writer Puja Ballutia and the Curator of MISFF Captain Rahul Bali inaugurated the festival amidst a celebrity fervour and a plethora of dignitaries from across India and the world.

The mega festival which is the first of its kind in Mizoram has been jointly organised by the Government of Mizoram and Innovations India aimed at promoting Mizoram as a preferred destination for film making and reaching out to the international film makers to showcase the unexplored beauty of the state. The festival was well received by the international film fraternity and it would indeed prove to be very useful event in catapulting Mizoram into limelight.

MISFF 2018 which is the brain child of Captain Rahul Bali, the Managing Director of Innovations India is aimed at making International Short Films famous in a state which does not even have cinema halls and probably is one of the few Indian states where Bollywood is not very popular. With the coming of international cinema into the state, Mizoram shall surely be noticed by the independent international film makers and of course mainstream Bollywood cinema.

The festival opened with Gulshan Grover’s Internationally acclaimed award winning short film Forbidden. Gulshan Grover who has been the face of Indian cinema in Hollywood as well as in international cinema circuits for over 3 decades was the Chief Celebrity guest at the festival. Speaking to the media Gulshan Grover said, “Having worked in over 400 films, I am the first actor to have made a successful transition from Bollywood to Hollywood and international cinema. And now I am the first mainstream actor to come to Mizoram, so somehow I specialize in opening new chapters in the world of cinema. I have great expectations from this festival as well as from Mizoram.”

“Forbidden” is a short dramatic thriller inspired by a true honour killing of a south Asian American woman written, directed and produced by Vibha Gulati under her banner Ruhaniyat Films in Association with Women’s Voices Now and Everclear Films. The film has been screened at some of the major international short film festivals across the globe and also won the “Best Film Award” at the Festival of Globe in San Francisco, California in August 2018.

Apart from Forbidden, the MISFF 2018 will see a lot of short films by talented International film makers who are keen on showcasing their creative brilliance via this festival. The festival supported by the Mizo Film Forum will also highlight the film making capabilities of the Mizo film makers as a very large number of independent film makers in Mizoram have come forward to participate in this mega festival.

Speaking at the occasion, the Curator of MISFF Captain Rahul Bali said, “It’s heartening to see such an overwhelming response for MISFF from the world of cinema. We have received 82 entries from all across the globe and I feel overjoyed to be the curator of this ambitious joint endeavour by the state government and Innovations India aimed at creating a plethora of opportunities for both the film makers and the state. I am sure that the festival would be the much needed platform for the talented independent film makers from all across the globe to showcase their craft at this creative confluence. I am looking forward to seeing some absolutely brilliant short films made by passionate film makers”