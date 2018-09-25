Main Menu

Medical Nursing 2019

| September 25, 2018

6th International Conference on Medical & Surgical Nursing 2019” has been scheduled during May 20-21 at Dubai, UAE. Medical Nursing conference invites presentations, oral talks, poster presentations and exhibitions to discuss the progression on developments, advancements, and updates nursing care, treatment, and procedures. Medical and surgical nurses gives a high standard of care to a group of patients through care management, assessment, planning, implementation and evaluation of nursing care to meet the needs of the patients, including educating patients and families. They work cooperatively with the other members of the surgical team to provide care that is comprehensive, integrated and cost-effective. In addition, they orientate and guide junior nurses to provide optimal care to patients to meet desired patient outcomes and experiences.

Health and Wellness No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Refugee Family of Six Seeks Help To Relocate Back To Their Home Country After Xenophobic Violence Leaves Them Destitute In South Africa

For Immediate Release Media Contact Help Refugee Family Relocate Back To Somalia Refugee Family ofRead More

China scar treatment market size is expected to reach USD 2.77 billion by 2025

The China Scar Treatment Market size is expected to reach USD 2.77 billion by 2025Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *