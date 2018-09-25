Neurological Monitoring Devices Market Y-o-Y Growth Analysis

|

Neurological Monitoring Devices Market Growth Analysis:

Neurological Monitoring Devices Market was worth USD 8.49 billion in 2018 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 7.1%, to reach USD 11.96 billion by 2023.

Brain monitoring devices are being incorporated extensively in the hospitals and clinics for assessing the activity of sedatives and anesthesia. Due to the advent of wearable medical devices, the greatest shifting trend is observed in the commercialization and commoditization of Electroencephalography EEG devices.

Neurological Monitoring Devices Market Segmented, By Type:

Monitors of Intracranial Pressure & Blood Flow Dynamics

Monitors of Brain Electrical Activity

Segmented, By Procedure:

Invasive

Non-Invasive

Segmented, by Therapeutic Application:

Traumatic Brain Injuries

Stroke

Dementia

Headache Disorders

Sleep Disorders

Epilepsy

Parkinson’s Disease

Huntington’s Disease

Segmented, by End-User:

Hospitals

Neurological Centers and Institutions

Clinics & Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Ambulances

Key manufacturers are covered in this report:

Key market players include, CAS Medical Systems Inc., Compumedics Ltd., Natus Medical Inc., Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, AMD Global Telemedicine, Intel Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, InTouch Health, InTechnology, MEG International Services Ltd., Rimed Inc., Siemens Healthcare, Medtronic Inc., Electrical Geodesics Incorporated, Nihon Kohden Corporation and Advanced Brain Monitoring.

The objectives of this study are as follows:

To explain and forecast the Neurological Monitoring Devices Market by Type, Procedure, Therapeutic Application, End user, and region.

To provide extensive information related to the major factors influencing market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To analyze the prospects in the market for stakeholders and provide details of a competitive landscape for market leaders

To profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies in terms of market development and growth strategies

To track and analyze competitive developments such as agreements, collaborations, and partnerships; acquisitions; and product launches in the Neurological Monitoring Devices Market.

