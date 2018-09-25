|

Refugee Family of Six Seeks Help To Relocate Back To Their Home Country After Xenophobic Violence Leaves Them Destitute In South Africa

Over the years Xenophobia connotes the fear or hatred of foreigners or strangers. It is highly embodied in discriminating attitudes and behavior and often culminates in violence, abuses of all types and full exhibition of hatred. And over the past decade, South Africa has been experiencing heavy traffic of Xenophobic attacks on foreigners who fled to that country as economic or war refugees, and it seems as though it is getting worse considering the outrageous number of deaths and destroyed properties of foreigners.

Abdullahi Abshir and his wife including his brother Rashid all migrated to South Africa in the year 2007, fleeing the fierce civil war in their native Somalia. The family then settled in Soweto, South Africa’s biggest township and then started a family in 2008. Also in the same year, Abshir and his wife had their first born daughter. The family of Abshir is indeed known to be a hard-working, diligent and loving family.

Foreign nationals have yet again been attacked on 29th August, 2018 and the Abshir family was not left out again from the barbaric attitude of the South Africans. The gruesome attack unleashed terrible pain and suffering on the Abshir family as their only source of income; a shop was vandalized and looted by Xenophobic attackers.With the series of Xenophobic attacks dating back from 2008, 2015, 2017 and 2018. The Abshir family had suffered same fate each time a Xenophobic violence broke out and as such they tend to start all over again.

The poor Abshir family now wants to go back to Somalia, their homeland, as they cannot cope with the trauma of being repeated victims of Xenophobic violence. The family is facing a challenge which is lack of funds to travel back, as they were robbed from the only source of income.

The family now pleads with all caring individuals around the world to kindly donate funds through their Crowdfunding page as this will enable them to leave South Africa and travel back to their country and start all over again, even when the country is still experiencing a civil war.

Abdullahi Abshir and family

Click the link below to donate any amount and help the Abshir family to relocate.https://gogetfunding.com/help-refugee-family-relocate-back-to-somalia/