REMANn are proud of high technology and service capability for re-manufacturing

REMANn Co. were social enterprise that recycles, reuses and remanufactures unused electronic equipment. We produce and sell re-manufactured computer equipped with appropriate function through refurbishing and upgrade of used computer.

Main Items

The disposal of information storage media devices safely.

Perforations, and a degaussing and physical destruction of data, such as easing seven days,

and safely handled in accordance with your instructions.

Domestic (Korea)

Import & Export

The refurbishment of used computers, including mobile devices.

If the purpose of my company to take advantage of the relocation or refurbishment capabilities

required. The software supplied with the necessary reodo as a Microsoft Authorized Refurbisher.

Why needs data destruction

Conditions : Refurbished & Genuine Windows installed or Fully tested only

Brands: HP, Dell, Lenovo, Samsung, LG, etc.

Servers & Communication Equipment

Conditions : Refurbished or Fully tested only

Brands: HP, Dell, Sun, etc.

LCD Monitors

Conditions : Tested or Junked

Brands: HP, Dell, Lenovo, Samsung, LG, etc.

Computer Parts

Conditions : Fully tested

Brands: CPU, Mainboard, RAM, HDD, Graphic card, etc.

Smart phone

Conditions : Tested or Junked or Fully tested only

Brands: Samsung, LG, Apple etc.

Tablet

Conditions : Tested or Junked

Brands: Apple, LG, Lenovo, Samsung, etc.

REMANn Co. transact used digital devices internationally.

Major products of REMANn are as follows.

REMANn export used desktops, laptops, smartphones etc. across the world.

We make thorough test of products that your company requires and supply them by packing them safely. IT ASSET Data Security services in Vietnam

Domestic (Korea)

REMANn Co. are authorized Microsoft refurbisher and sells refurbished computers with genuine Windows (OS) installed.

REMANn Co. is using special re-manufacturing technology for IT equipment producing. So selling refurbished computer (REMAN Computer).

REMANn is a fully rugged applied products for cleaning and inspection. REMAN Computer differentiated from other used computers. Existing parts are recycled as much as possible for the protection of environment. And, REMANn adds new components to increase performance. REMAN Computer has been steadily loved by consumers of Korea.

REMANn is currently the best-seller of a famous e-commerce (Auction) in Korea. IT asset recycling services in Korea