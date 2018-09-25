Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Camera Market Industry Development Trends, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions Report 2018

|

SWIR cameras are used as a standalone device as well as integrated with different devices used in security and surveillance, military, machine vision, photovoltaics, medical, spectroscopy, thermography, telecommunication, and instrumentation.

They are used to detect radiation, which is invisible to human eyes, and capture it. SWIR cameras, such as cooled and uncooled cameras, are extensively used in the residential, commercial, military, and industrial manufacturing sectors, because of their low price, lightweight quality, and low-power consumption.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Camera in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

SWIR cameras are prominently used in several production processes in industrial manufacturing to check product quality, performance, and monitoring and for the thermal imaging of hot objects. Additionally, these infrared cameras are also used by the metal and glass industries for process and quality systems and by the paper manufacturing industry to determine the dryness of the paper, since these cameras can detect moisture.

SWIR area cameras are primarily used in the industrial manufacturing, military and defense, scientific research and life sciences segments as they provide the image of a defined area quickly. Moreover, these SWIR cameras can be easily installed and can provide segmented images that help in the detection of specific objects.

The worldwide market for Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Camera is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new reportsandmarekts study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

FLIR Systems,,Hamamatsu Photonics,,Sensors Unlimited,,Xenics,,Allied Vision Technologies,,Leonardo DRS,,Episensors,,IRCameras,,InView Technology,,Princeton Instruments,,Sofradir.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

SWIR Area Cameras

SWIR Linear Cameras

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential

Commercial

Industrial Manufacturing

Military and Defense

Scientific Research and Life Sciences

Other

