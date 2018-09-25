Main Menu

Temporary Tattoo Market 2018 – 2025 : Size, Industry Share, Growth, Analysis And Forecast Report

| September 25, 2018

25 September 2018: This report focuses on the global Temporary Tattoo status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Temporary Tattoo development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Temporary Tattoo market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

  • Temporary Tattoos
  • TM International
  • Grifoll
  • Tattly
  • Gold Ink Tattoo
  • Faketa Ttoos
  • Tinsley Transfers
  • Ruiyan
  • Game Faces
  • Conscious Ink
  • Review Results

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

  • Tattos using ballpoint pens
  • Airbrush Tattos
  • Photo tattoo simulation

Market segment by Application, split into

  • Performance
  • Entertainment
  • Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

  • United States
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

  • To analyze global Temporary Tattoo status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
  • To present the Temporary Tattoo development in United States, Europe and China.
  • To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
  • To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Temporary Tattoo are as follows:

  • History Year: 2013-2017
  • Base Year: 2017
  • Estimated Year: 2018
  • Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

 

