Ustad-Slogan Submission has been Closed Now!!!

|

Ustad: Slogan writing competition has been on its final stage. Slogan submission has been ended on 15th September 2018. This Competition has been started on 1st July 2018. Till the last date, there was a heavy rush on the submission website. Participants of all over India have taken active part in the competition. In this competition, approximately 2000 slogans has been received. Out of which, 507 are shortlisted for the voting round.

This competition is all about truckers and road safety. In this competition, Participants are invited to write and submit Slogans on Road Safety, Life of Indian truckers and Trucks on Roads/Highways. This competition has been organized by TruckSuvidha, an online truck booking portal for the betterment of society. Main objective is to revive the trend of slogans written behind trucks. These slogans are just not a part of decoration. It also communicate meaningful message to the society. Secondly, to create awareness on Road Safety that is the most important and serious concern now a days. Many renowned brands Darcl Logistics, Indifi, SafeExpress, Freight India and many more supported our campaign.

Ustad: Slogan writing competition has been divided into two phases. In the first part, participants are invited to write meaningful, relevant and unique slogans on the specified topics. Submissions were open till 15th September. Now, in the second and last phase, voting on slogans are open. All the approved slogans that was reviewed by the selection committee has been visible on view slogan page on ustad.trucksuvidha.com.

In this last and important phase, participants are sharing their slogan voting URL and inviting their friends and relatives for votes. This is an open competition. Anyone can read slogans and cast their vote for its favourite slogan. Vote button is available on View slogan page. Even, participants and viewers can share their favourite slogans on social media through share option available in front of each slogans. Voting is open till 30th September 2018 at 12:00 PM. Any vote received after the last date would not be counted in the final result.

Result would be announced on 2nd October 2018. This day was selected because this day is celebrated on the memory of Gandhi Ji as “Gandhi Jayanti”. On this day, winners of Slogan Writing Competition would be disclosed. Top 3 slogans would be selected as winners. This decision would be taken based on slogan meaning and Slogan votes. Top 3 participant will win cash prize of Rs. 21000, Rs. 11000 &Rs. 5000. Also, top 50 participants will be rewarded. The result would be displayed on Ustad Website as well as shared on Social media.

Thank you to all the participants for participating in the Ustad-slogan writing competition and for the active presence in it. Their interest gave this campaign a huge success. Good luck to all the participants who are shortlisted for the voting round i.e. final stage.