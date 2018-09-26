Campus Placement kicks in SRMIST Over 3000 offers made for students from leading companies

|

Like any other institute of repute, SRM Institute of Science and Technology, isn’t a stranger, when it comes to getting recruitment offers from multinational companies. Last year saw nearly 540 companies opening their doors to thousands of students, despite the lull in IT sector hiring. IT company giants like Infosys, TCS, Cognizant and Wipro made over three thousand offers cumulatively, on the very 1st day of recruitment program:

 Infosys – 1185

 TCS – 985

 Cognizant – 648

 Wipro – 202

The traditional recruiters like TCS, WIPRO, CTS, L&T and many others started their recruitments from 2nd of September. Under the category of dream jobs TCS Digital has already made offers to 62 students and INFOSYS made 64 offers. 15 Taiwanese companies also participated in a job fair that was held at the campus and was facilitated by TAITRA (Taiwan External Trade Development Council).

Some of the key highlights from Super Dream recruiters who made offers on campus are

 Microsoft recruited a student with 38.5 lakhs pa,

 Amazon picked 15 Software Development Engineers with 28 lakhs pa,

 UDAN.com a Bengaluru based start-up hired 3 students with the offer of 18.5 lakhs pa,

 Nutanix hired 2 System Development Engineers from SRMIST with annual pay of 18.1 lakhs,

 SAP labs appointed 1 M.Tech student with the pay scale of 17 Lakhs pa.

The recruitment program is now open for 10 months where students will be given a choice to opt for their dream job in the campus.