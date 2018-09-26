Daily Objects engages Admitad India for affiliate marketing solutions

|

New Delhi: A leader in the Indian affiliate marketing scene, Admitad India, has been signed on by DailyObjects to assist the company in their digital marketing campaigns with their custom-built marketing tools. DailyObjects is India based online store known for their designer and custom mobile phone covers, Laptop & MacBook Sleeves, Tote bags, Travel pouches, Cardholders and other designer personal accessories.

An exclusive brand alliance deal with Admitad India has ideally positioned DailyObjects to make waves in the multiple avenues of the digital marketing landscape. The affiliate network has put together an array of relevant publishers working on a monthly basis for their affiliate programs. Additionally, Admitad India monitors the promotional activities undertaken by these publishers as a safe-check to ensure that only permissible mediums are being used by the affiliates for their promotions.

Ateeb Akhtar, Sr. Manager, DailyObjects said, “Affiliate marketing has become the key in exploring the otherwise uncharted territories of digital marketing. With Admitad India’s expertise in navigating through the online market space, we are all set to increase our brand awareness, generate more organic traffic, and build more fruitful customer–brand relations.”

In addition to increasing brand awareness and credibility, Admitad India is also participating in devising and strategizing campaigns to boost campaign sales and revenue and meet the targets set by DailyObjects. By offering an own affiliate program, Admitad India is looking after the company’s pre-existing digital campaign and is adding new inventories to facilitate them.

“We look forward to working with DailyObjects and providing them with the best that Admitad India can offer. We feel optimistic about this association and are confident in our abilities to help DailyObjects flourish as a business,” Neha Kulwal, CEO, Admitad India said.

With Admitad, DailyObjects is going to increase their online traffic, optimize their partner and affiliate relationships and provide an opportunity to publishers to earn good revenue.