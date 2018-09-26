Digital Dnyan is announcing New Training Center in Pune

|

Digital Dnyan is a well-known Training institute in Pune. Now, We are going to launch New Training Center at Kothurd area for the students of Kothrud area in this city. The growing demand for Professional Classroom Training in Pune makes it obvious that people get proper training on various subject and know more about particular domain in IT Industry. Our new training center will make the students easily accessible and prepared for classroom training, and you can join their professional field with confidence. Kothrud area is one of the busiest parts of Pune city and thus they target the aspiring professionals of this area to get the proper training on respective subject.

This is an ISO 9001-2008 certified company. Digital Dnyan has been offering their training to both the students and the established professionals, who think that better guidance can help them to achieve their target in their professional life. Thus, our New Training Center at Kothrud in Pune is meant for both employed and unemployed individuals. The organization has some of the most talented and high qualified trainers who have immense knowledge about the latest trends in software industry. Training are highly favorable for the newcomers too.

In a recent press meet the managing director of Digital Dnyan has said “We know that nowadays the impact of professional Training is very high in any industry. No matter how big or small your business is, you need to have to become well skilled person in company. That is the reason it is important to have proper professional training so that you can perform the job of Digital Marketer and any other domain in the best possible manner.” He also added “We have the best team of faculties who are always ready to help the students with practical and theoretical training. Those who live in Kothrud and nearby area can easily access this course. It can be a student who wishes to join the IT industry.