Enjoy Dolpo Region Trekking in Nepal with Himalayan Companion

Himalayan Companion Treks and Expedition is one of the leading tour operators of Nepal which brings you the best adventures activities like trekking, hiking, peak climbing, private tours and many more in Dolpo, Mustang and West Nepal region. We have an expertise in travel for many years and offer clients peaceful and tailored packages at cheap prices.

We provide Dolpo Region Trekkingwhere we made you explore and discover the great culture and nature of the Dolpo region. You will get an experience with the three distinct religious insights of Bon, Tibetan Buddhism and Hindu Shamanism and will get to know that how they exist in one valley.

Lower Dolpo Trekkingis an adventurous and challenging trek which is a complete exploration of lower Dolpo region. It is a special place with an endless variety of treks in Khas valley which comprises of beautiful religious monuments like Chhala Masta, Bala Tripura Sundari Temple to visit. We help you in choosing the right trekking tour to lower Dolpo which allows you to know the diversified culture of that place.

Our Upper Dolpo Trekis one of the most interesting treks in Dolpo which helps in exploring the hidden frontier hamlet of the upper Dolpo where people still live in harsh climatic and geographical condition. We let you observe the authentic Dolpo culture by visiting century old Bon and Buddhist monasteries.

Upper Dolpo is beautifully covered by the wild and barren landscape, sculpted gorges and vast mountains and is guarded by high passes where you can easily have a glimpse of the Himalayan wild animals roaming. Also, the largest National park of Nepal resides in Dolpo which covers a large part of Upper Dolpo. If you are nature’s lover, then you might be getting a chance to see many endangered species of Himalayan flora and fauna.

