Europe Electrosurgical Devices Market Growth Rates 2018-2023

Overview:

In the year 2018, Europe Electrosurgical Devices Market was valued at USD 1.59 Billion. By the year 2023, it is expected to reach USD 2.1 Billion at pace of 5.77% CAGR.

Electrosurgical device uses electrical current during surgical procedures for cutting, coagulating, devitalizing and thermofusion of tissue. These devices are used in a variety of medical disciplines, including abdominal surgery, gastroenterology, gynecology, pneumology and urology. Electrosurgical devices are classified into two types such as bipolar and monopolar devices. These devices improve safety and ease of use during surgery.

Underlying Causes

The growth for Electrosurgical Devices Market is driven due to factors like increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as ocular, cardiovascular, stroke, obesity, cancer, diabetes, gastric diseases, intestinal illnesses, and other infections, rising aging population, growing awareness about surgical techniques among people, rising demand for minimally invasive devices and increasing healthcare expenditure. In addition, increasing investments for R&D activities, growing adoption of technologically advanced products, and introduction of advanced surgery techniques like robotic surgery and laser surgery which is expected to drive the market growth. However, stringent government policies for product approval and high cost of devices are expected to restrain the growth rate for Europe Electrosurgical Devices Market during the forecast period.

Geographic Segmentation:

Based on geography the Europe Electrosurgical Devices Market has been primarily divided into United Kingdom, France, Spain, Germany and Italy. Germany holds the largest market share in the Electrosurgical Devices Market followed by France and U.K. during the forecast period.

Key Players:

Leading companies for Europe Electrosurgical Devices Market are Ethicon, Inc. (U.S.) (subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson (U.S.)), Olympus Corporation (Japan) and Covidien plc. (Medtronic) (Ireland).

