Global Animal Vaccine Market Research and Forecast, 2018-2023

According to the OMR analysis, the global animal vaccine market is expected to grow at a significant rate during 2018-2023. The global animal vaccine market has witnessed a significant growth due to rise in zoonotic diseases. The global animal vaccine market is segmented on the basis of type, technology and geography. The report provides detailed and insightful chapters on market overview, key findings, strategic recommendations, market estimations, market determinants, pipeline analysis, key company analysis, market insights, company profiling, market segmentation, geographical analysis and analyst insights.

“The trend of adopting the companion animals is increasing globally specially in developed and emerging economies. A companion animal is a pet which are kept for the company with the human and not for a service. Most adopted companion animals are cats and dogs followed by rabbit, birds, pigs, snakes. According to the US National shelter, the adoption rate of cats and dogs has steadily increased in the recent years. The total number of pets in the US in 2017-2018 was 184 million as compared to 144 million in 2012. Various vaccination is used for preventing many illnesses that affect pets. By providing a vaccination the pet owner can ensure the long and healthy life of pet. A veterinarian can easily determine a vaccination regime which will provide the safest and best protection to the individual pet. As per American Kennel Club, the vaccines recommended to the first-year puppy are Bordetella, Canine Distemper, Canine Hepatitis, Heartworm, Corona Virus, Kennel Cough, Leptospirosis, Lyme Disease, rabies and others.”

The global animal vaccine market on the basis of geography is divided into – North America, APAC, Europe, and Rest of the world. North America is expected to hold the largest share followed by Europe. High adoption rate of pets, high meat consumption and their mandatory vaccination are the major factors for the US market share. Asia Pacific market is expected to be fastest growing market during the forecast period of 2018-2023. APAC market is driven by increasing consumption and trade of meat in the region.

