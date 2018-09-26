Global Video Wall Market Growth Analysis, New Technological Analysis and Development Research Report till 2025

|

26th September 2018 – Global Video Wall Market is segmented based on product type, technology, application, verticals, and region. Video wall is defined as a wall formed by grouping multiple “rear-projection display cubes” and placing them next to one another and making all these distinct cubes to display a single image so that the image looks very immense and appears to come from single display source. Rear-projection display cubes, video wall controller, and video wall management software are the three important factors used during the formation of video wall.

Access Video Wall Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/video-wall-market

Video walls allows better appointment between the audiences and the digital content displayed on these devices. Three dimensional (3D), Curved, and non-rectangular models of video walls are also available in the market as per the consumer’s requirements and targets. Video Wall Market is classified, by product type into DLP tiles, LED Arrays, LCD Panels. Video Wall Market is classified, by technology into Rear Projection Display, and Narrow Bezel Technology.

Narrow bezel technology segment accounted for the largest market share of the Video Wall Market and is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period. This is mainly due to generating virtually nonstop images when multiple displays are installed together, key consumers are doing research to offer users seamless video walls.

Video Wall Industry is classified, by application into Airports, Hotels, Control rooms, Public Places, Billboards, Menu Boards, and others. Video Wall Market is classified, by vertical into Hospitality, Healthcare, Transportation, Retail, and others.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Barco

Christie

Daktronics

Lighthouse

Planar

Mitsubishi Electric

Delta

Samsung

NEC

Panasonic

LG

Eyevis

Sharp

Philips

DynaScan

Sony

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

LCD

LED

DLP

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Indoor

Outdoor

Request a Sample Copy of Video Wall Market Report @

https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/video-wall-market/request-sample

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with sales (K Units), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Video Wall for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

United States

China

Europe

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Visit Our Blog @ https://marketfuturereports.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com