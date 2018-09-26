Global Video Wall Market Growth Analysis, New Technological Analysis and Development Research Report till 2025
26th September 2018 – Global Video Wall Market is segmented based on product type, technology, application, verticals, and region. Video wall is defined as a wall formed by grouping multiple “rear-projection display cubes” and placing them next to one another and making all these distinct cubes to display a single image so that the image looks very immense and appears to come from single display source. Rear-projection display cubes, video wall controller, and video wall management software are the three important factors used during the formation of video wall.
Access Video Wall Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/video-wall-market
Video walls allows better appointment between the audiences and the digital content displayed on these devices. Three dimensional (3D), Curved, and non-rectangular models of video walls are also available in the market as per the consumer’s requirements and targets. Video Wall Market is classified, by product type into DLP tiles, LED Arrays, LCD Panels. Video Wall Market is classified, by technology into Rear Projection Display, and Narrow Bezel Technology.
Narrow bezel technology segment accounted for the largest market share of the Video Wall Market and is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period. This is mainly due to generating virtually nonstop images when multiple displays are installed together, key consumers are doing research to offer users seamless video walls.
Video Wall Industry is classified, by application into Airports, Hotels, Control rooms, Public Places, Billboards, Menu Boards, and others. Video Wall Market is classified, by vertical into Hospitality, Healthcare, Transportation, Retail, and others.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
- Barco
- Christie
- Daktronics
- Lighthouse
- Planar
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Delta
- Samsung
- NEC
- Panasonic
- LG
- Eyevis
- Sharp
- Philips
- DynaScan
- Sony
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
- LCD
- LED
- DLP
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including
- Indoor
- Outdoor
Request a Sample Copy of Video Wall Market Report @
https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/video-wall-market/request-sample
Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with sales (K Units), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Video Wall for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
- United States
- China
- Europe
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
Visit Our Blog @ https://marketfuturereports.wordpress.com
Get in touch
At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.
Contact Person:
Ryan Manuel
Research Support Specialist, USA
Email: ryan@millioninsights.com
Million Insights
Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,
Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India
Phone: 91-20-65300184
Email: sales@millioninsights.com
Related News
Oil and Gas Data Monetization Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026
Oil and gas companies are turning the large volume and variety of data into intelligenceRead More
Focused Ion Beam Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026
The Focused Ion Beam Market (Ion Source – Gallium, Gold, Iridium, Others; Application – SampleRead More