Kanpur Witnesses its First Ever “TechDay Event” on Data Center Optimization

New Delhi, September 26, 2018: After the successful completion of, “Enterprise IT TechDay Event” at Ahmedabad, Enterprise IT, organized the premium technology event at Kanpur, UP. Powered by APC by Schneider Electric, the event was held at Hotel Landmark Towers, Kanpur and engaged leading business minds and stakeholders in a Knowledge Forum on Datacenter, Micro Datacenter and Edge Computing.

The event, first-of-its-kind in Kanpur, was organized with the aim of welcoming the future technologies and solutions, including IOT, Edge Computing, Artificial Intelligence and many more. This was the second chapter of a series of events that aims to focus on absolute knowledge forums for businesses to help them understand the need for Datacenter and Micro Datacenter optimization of an organization with the growing customer data for Indian businesses deploying third platform technologies and connected devices.

The knowledge forum aided its audience to understand the complexity of data centers and other infrastructure to enhance productivity and reputation of the customers. The event in Kanpur continued with its core theme of ‘Infrastructure Optimization to Accommodate New Age Workloads’.

The audience was engaged in activities like, Panel Discussions and Open Forums to provide an ideal platform to all CIO, CTO, IT Head, IT manager or IT decision makers to engage with like-minded peers and discuss their challenges and gain a better technology perspective.

The array of topics varied from; Changing workloads and applications on the edge, the current state of DC infrastructure in Indian business landscape, the need for micro-datacenter at the organization’s edge and to the approach of IT Heads and CIOs on choosing the right approach to DC optimization.

“With a surge in digitization, our world is increasingly opening up to more robust efficiency solutions across data centers. Moreover, the proliferation of data and its criticality to businesses has given rise to edge computing solutions and other related technology requirements-the CIO has come centerstage in this new scenario where technology is directly impacting the bottom line. Schneider Electric is happy to be part of a platform which is helping facilitate a dialogue on these scenarios.” Venkatraman Swaminathan, Vice President, IT Division, Schneider Electric-India.

The event witnessed an attendance of speakers from many reputed organizations, including Dr. Sunil Kr. Pandey, Director IT, ITS Ghaziabad; Mr. Balvinder Banga, CIO, Sonata Finance; and many more, who came forward to enlighten the audience on topics including the current scenario of IT organisations, the factors which drive these changes, the data centre optimization scenario.

Speaking at the occasion Sanjay Mohapatra, Chief Editor quoted “It was a matter of great pride to see such a large number of CIOs and IT Leaders from Kanpur to be a part of such an endeavour. The participation was overwhelming and we were able to create a platform which helps in addressing the need for Datacenter and Micro Datacenter optimization of an organization today, which in turn can reinforce the infrastructure and domain knowledge through insightful tech talks and panel discussions from veterans of Enterprise CIOs and IT Leader.”

The event concluded on various verticals discussing the areas where businesses today require real-time decision making, DC related queries which may hamper CIO’s in near future.