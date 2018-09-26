Sohni Juneja
Her Quest for adding more feathers to her cap and wanting to have the ability to give people a whole body makeover took her to Pearl Academy, in association with Developments at London Institute (DALI) at London College of Fashion, where she took up Fashion Media Makeup and topped her Batch.
« OmSoftware Maintains A Rich Legacy Of Custom E-Commerce Development (Previous News)
(Next News) Global Commercial Vehicle Diesel Engine Intake Valve Industry 2018-2024 Growth, Trends and Size Research Report »
Related News
Poker era is going to start
The game of poker is slowly finding acceptance in the country as a game ofRead More
How to find the fashion bridal accessory for your hairstyle?
Bridal hairstyles depend on many factors. Common concerns once it involves selecting a hairstyle areRead More