Varied Loans Used For Buying a Commercial Financial Property

Investing in commercial property is one of the wisest investment ideas. It brings huge returns in less time, and you could achieve that with commercial finance services. If you’re thinking to invest in a commercial property, then you would generally be looking at properties designed for use as an office, industrial space or for retail. Buying a commercial property is an expensive affair and maintaining or upgrading it can potentially cost you thousands of dollars. Additionally, commercial properties experience higher vacancy rates.

What loan can help you to purchase a commercial property?

Investing in commercial real estate has numerous benefits, but it involves substantial investment on your part. Here are the types of loans, if you are looking to finance a corporate financial property:

1) Commercial Loans for Purchasing Property

Commercial loans are type of finance that can be taken by individuals, discretionary trusts, partnerships and other groups, on behalf of a company or business. These loans are used to fund commercial activities that help to develop and grow your business.

Commercial loans are of two types, secured and unsecured loans. Secured loans are cheaper, as they the lender is taking a lower risk, but you must possess assets to use as a security. Unsecured loans are useful for companies that don’t have enough assets for getting a secured loan

These loans are an optional choice, if you are purchasing your first commercial property, refinancing an existing loan and are ideal for purchasing investment or occupied commercial property.

2) Non-Conforming Commercial Loan

Non-Conforming Commercial Loan are also called as ‘hard money loans’. These loans comprise of a large portion of all the non-conforming loans. They are used to fund retail and industrial projects like theatre complexes, medical centers, gas stations and many more. Most of the non-conforming loans are bridge loans.

3) Bad Credit Commercial Loans

A number of financial institutions offer commercial bad debt credit loans. If you have bad credit and you want to buy or refinance your commercial property, it is necessary that you must approve your loan.

The maximum LVR for a commercial bad debt credit loan is dependent upon the lender. Generally, you can borrow to a maximum of 75% LVR using commercial property, as security with bad credit.

4) Property Development and Construction Loans

These loans are useful for constructing commercial properties. You should use it for implementing a development project and selling the assets to repay the loan.

5) High LVR (Loan to Valuation Ratio) Commercial Loans

LVR plays a vital role in lending transaction and has a variety of uses from the lenders perspective. Minimum LVRs vary depending on the purpose of the loan, the type of the property or even the type of applications applying for the purpose of credit.

The maximum LVR lending policy acceptable for a Commercial Property Finance is 82% and no more than 2 lenders can offer this. The types of borrower acceptable at 82% for a commercial property, includes individual borrowers, companies, business borrowers, partnerships and all types of trusts.

Under 82% LVR commercial loan policy, the lender looks for the borrower to determine affordability as a priority. This will only be verified by conducting affordability/ serviceability.

