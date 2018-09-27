CARLO.IN BECOMES INDIA’S FIRST AUTOMOBILE PHYGITAL E-SHOWROOM

|

With a target of enhancing a customer’s automobile ownership experience, where they automatically become the brand ambassadors of the company, Carlo.in has launched itself as India’s first phygital automobile e-showroom. With more than 100 happy customers, Carlo.in has successfully transpired the physical experience of buying a car into an unique concierge digital experience through their portfolio management system and top lined experience enhancing portfolio managers.

Armed with an outlook of combining the physical experience of buying a car through the digital lens of the platform Carlo.in, the brand has created a process that is immediate, immersive and interactive. Carlo.in is focused on creating the largest team of portfolio managers in the automobile sector in India by not only providing the online buying and sellingexperience of either an used car or a new car, but facilities like ground showroom offers, settling or onset of insurance claims, estimating the real value of used cars, verification, registrations, self-checking on each car personally are all taken care off. Currentlythe team is focused on the Delhi-NCR market which allowing the brand to streamline the tech and physical processes for future multi-city operations.

“By compelling the blend of physical and digital worlds, Carlo.in has made possible to digitize the experience of buying a car, by data-driven cognitive insights and marketing tools, where the real and virtual practises of consumer behaviour while buying a car can be blended into an unique experience,” expressed Sujay Gupta, CEO, Carlo.in.

Further adding to the launch of the brand, Sujay exclaimed, “We are already planning our business expansion to Jaipur and Chandigarh in the next 3 months and in multiple cities by the beginning of first quarter next financial year. We are targeting 1000 cars in our pre-owned stock by end of October with a conversion rate of 6-8% per month. Providing complete portfolio management service to customers taking care of after sales and service initiatives not limiting to just car sales and purchase are what we are much more interested in. Our priority would always be that off providing tailor-made solutions to make the purchase experience worthwhile, hassle-free and all this happens digitally!”

The team at Carlo.in has attracted highly skilled professionals and boasts of onboarding the best sales and after sales team in the automobile industry with different heads from AUDI, BMW, Tata, Mercedes, Land Rover etc. joining their organization. With an award of recognition from Start-up India with ISO 9001 certifications in process, Carlo.in is all set to create new benchmarks in the phygital world of automobile buying experience.